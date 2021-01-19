10 people wanted by Gympie police

WANTED: Police want to speak to the following people about crimes committed in the Gympie region

DO YOU recognise these people?

Gympie police have released CCTV photos of more than a dozen people they would like to speak with regarding alleged crimes across the region, some of which date back to 2019.

People in the images may depict an offender or witness to the offence.

If you have any information about anyone depicted here do not approach them, police warn. Contact Gympie police on 5480 1111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

1. John St, Stealing

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing at John St on Sunday July 28, 2019, 9:50pm. Photo: Police Media

2. River Rd, Stealing

River Rd Gympie. Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Tuesday March 3 2020 at approximately 2:57PM.

3. Mary St, Wilful Damage

Mary St Gympie. Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Wilful damage which occurred on Sunday July 28 2019 at approximately 4:44PM.

4. Power St, Unlawful Use of Motor Vehicle

Power St Gympie. Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Unlawful use of motor vehicle which occurred on Friday September 13 2019 at approximately 4:50PM.

5. Mellor St, Stealing

Mellor St Gympie. Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Saturday March 7 2020 at approximately 9:00AM.

6. Mary St, Wilful Damage

Mary St Gympie. Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Wilful damage which occurred on Friday December 27 2019 at approximately 1:15PM.

7. Mary St, Wilful Damage

Mary St Gympie. Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Wilful damage which occurred on Sunday July 28 2019 at approximately 4:44PM.

8. John St, Stealing

John St Gympie. Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday July 28 2019 at approximately 9:50PM.

9. River Rd, Stealing

Wanted for questioning over shop stealing on River Rd on Monday July 15, 2019 at 5:57pm. Photo: Police Media

10. Exhibition Rd, Stealing

Exhibition Rd Southside. Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent Shop steal – unlawfully take away goods which occurred on Sunday November 10 2019 at approximately 5:54PM.

