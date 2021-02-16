10 people face two Gympie courts today

Gympie Magistrates and Gympie District Courts are running today, with 10 people facing charges.

Gympie Magistrates and Gympie District Courts are running today, with 10 people facing charges.

District court sittings continue in Gympie today with the trial of Kenneth James Hampton due to begin at 10am.

Bradley Malcolm Schwind is also due in Gympie District Court this morning for trial at 10am.

The sentencing of Ivan Thrash is scheduled at 1pm today.

Judge Cash QC will preside over the sittings.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription



In Gympie Magistrates Court the following seven people are facing charges today:

Brown, Markeata

Dawe, Benjamin Tony, Mr

Fletcher, Ross Leslie

Hayes, John Paul

Janecic, Brock William James

Morris, Glenn David

Smart, Alex Robert

GYMPIE COURT NEWS

— 61-year-old jailed for molesting, raping young girls

— Man threw girlfriend to ground multiple times over money

— ‘I’m going to kill you’: Farm worker attacks ex with sander

