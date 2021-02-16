Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gympie Magistrates and Gympie District Courts are running today, with 10 people facing charges.
Gympie Magistrates and Gympie District Courts are running today, with 10 people facing charges.
News

10 people face two Gympie courts today

Frances Klein
16th Feb 2021 6:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

District court sittings continue in Gympie today with the trial of Kenneth James Hampton due to begin at 10am.

Bradley Malcolm Schwind is also due in Gympie District Court this morning for trial at 10am.

The sentencing of Ivan Thrash is scheduled at 1pm today.

Judge Cash QC will preside over the sittings.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

In Gympie Magistrates Court the following seven people are facing charges today:

Brown, Markeata

Dawe, Benjamin Tony, Mr

Fletcher, Ross Leslie

Hayes, John Paul

Janecic, Brock William James

Morris, Glenn David

Smart, Alex Robert

GYMPIE COURT NEWS

61-year-old jailed for molesting, raping young girls

Man threw girlfriend to ground multiple times over money

‘I’m going to kill you’: Farm worker attacks ex with sander

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        61-year-old jailed for molesting, raping young girls

        Premium Content 61-year-old jailed for molesting, raping young girls

        News The 61-year-old Gympie man will spend more than a year behind bars for molesting and raping the girls while telling them “it was a secret” more than 12 times

        Final culprit in island inferno sentenced

        Premium Content Final culprit in island inferno sentenced

        News It started a blaze that razed half the World Heritage-listed island

        ‘I’m going to kill you’: Farm worker attacks ex with sander

        Premium Content ‘I’m going to kill you’: Farm worker attacks ex with sander

        News The 29-year-old went on a violent rampage at Chatsworth just north of Gympie

        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community