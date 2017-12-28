10 options for New Year's Eve in Gympie

Recording artist and former contestant on The Voice, Brooke Schubert will be playing The Royal on New Year's Eve. Supplied by Channel 9.

YOU won't believe how much there is to do in the Gympie region this New Year's Eve. Check out some of these great events next Sunday and even before. Some are suitable for children and some are not. Parental discretion advised.

SATURDAY

1. NEW YEAR'S EVE WEEKEND

When:

9pm both Saturday and Sunday nights.

Where:

Club 88

Cost:

Pre-sale for both - $25+ online fee or $30 Saturday and $10 Sunday.

NEW Year's Eve Weekend will be one to remember with one of the biggest acts to ever come to Club 88. Joel Fletcher & Brynny will be at the club on Saturday, backed by TØRIPEPPER who will be supported by Zida Gray, Hailz and Damo, and on Sunday, bring in the New year in style with the regular line-up.

SUNDAY

2. NYE 2017

When:

5-9.15pm

Where:

Nelson Reserve

CELEBRATE New Year's Eve with a concert hosted by the Gympie Regional Council at Nelson Reserve.

There will be a huge line-up of artists to get the party started, including Reece Mastin, Jacob Lee, Taylor Sheridan, Emma Beau and Kaitlin Grace.

There will also be free kids' rides and a pyrotechnics display.

Reece Mastin is headlining the NYE 2017 event at Nelson Reserve on Sunday. Tom Huntley

3. TIN CAN BAY NEW YEAR'S EVE CARNIVAL

When:

5-11pm

Where:

Tin Can Bay

TIN Can Bay Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting a New Year's Eve carnival with live entertainment, rides and face painting for the kids and plenty of food to choose from ending in a spectacular fireworks display.

A petting zoo was part of the Tin Can Bay New Year's Eve celebrations in 2015. CONTRIBUTED

4. SKATEZONE NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY

When:

7.30pm-12.30am

Where:

15 Dennis Little Drive, Glanmire

Cost:

$20 + skate hire for five hours of fun.

LOOKING for something to do for New Year's Eve with the family? Come to SkateZone and skate into the new year. Lots of giveaways and DJ Pk will be playing the latest tunes.

5. ROCK AT THE JOCK

When:

8pm-2am

Where:

Jockey Club Hotel, Exhibition Rd, Southside

THE Jockey Club Hotel is proud to announce "Rock at the Jock” with live entertainment by their favourite local band Tennessee Lights. Come down and support local music.

Aidan Patrick is one of the talented musicians with Tennessee Lights, who will be performing at the Jockey Club Hotel. Picasa

6. NEW YEAR'S EVE AT IMBIL

When:

8.30pm

Where:

Railway Hotel, Imbil

POPULAR covers band, Got Ya Covered will be rocking their way through the night to welcome in 2018.

7. NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE MOUNT

When:

1pm-1am

Where:

Mount Pleasant Hotel

THERE will be a massive 12 hours of music at the Mount starting at 1 pm with great acoustic and percussion solo artist Brother Phoenix followed by the one and only Cliff top at 5.30pm playing all your favourite classic tunes. The year will be finishing with a bang at 9.30pm with Guitar Cozzy belting out pub rock anthems to see in the new year.

8. NEW YEAR'S EVE AT RAINBOW BEACH

When:

9pm-1am

Where:

Rainbow Beach Hotel

THE trio Antics will be playing the Rainbow Beach Hotel on New Year's Eve and as the name suggests, expect plenty of hijinx and fun.

9. COUNTRY ROCK'N NEW YEAR'S EVE

When: 8pm-2am

Where: Gympie RSL Club

SEE in 2018 with The Hillbilly Goats on the main stage, playing all your favourite blue-grass and down-home favourites, plus modern hits with a blue-grass twist.

10. BROOKE SCHUBERT AT THE ROYAL

When: 10pm-4am

Where: The Royal Hotel

DON'T miss recording artist and reality TV star from The Voice, Brooke Schubert in the lounge from 10pm-2am. The Royal Hotel will be open and serving until 4am.