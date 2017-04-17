10 new pets waiting for a home

THERE are plenty of beautiful dogs and cats at the Gympie RSPCA looking for a loving home - so if you are thinking about a new addition to your family, this is the place to look.

Visit RSPCA.org.au for more information.

1. Carma

Breed: Bull arab/great swiss mountain dog (mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 4 years and 1 month

CARMA is a sweet little lady who is looking for a gentle home with older kids because she can be a little shy to begin with.

This doggy loves being with humans and really loves to give lots of cuddles and love. She will need secure fencing to keep her safe in her yard and would like to meet any future yard mates before heading off to her new forever home.

2. Bronx

Breed: American staffordshire bull terrier/bull arab (mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 8 months

THIS big friendly pup loves to get out into the sunshine and play with my other doggie friends and so he's looking for someone who likes to get out and see the world as much as him

With a little training and guidance he will make someone very happy.

If you think he could be the one for you, why not visit the RSPCA Gympie where he'll be saving lots of cuddles and wet kisses just for you.

3. Alex

Breed: Great dane/English staffordshire bull terrier (mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 6 years

MEET the gentle giant Alex. Don't let looks deceive you - this big boy is an absolute sweet heart who just wants to love and be loved.

He is quite well mannered, well socialised and enjoys a good run.

4. Dozer

Breed: Rhodesian ridgeback/rottweiler (mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 6 years and 1 month

DOZER is a gentle mature lad who still knows how to have fun. He has a cheeky bounce and trots around being very playful and funny when it's playtime.

Dozer came in to the shelter with his best mate Tank and they would love to stay together as their bond is very special. They will fill a home with so much joy, laughs and love.

5. Tank

Breed: Boxer (mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 7 years and 10 months

TANK is a very sweet and loving older boy that still has a lot of spark. He is a happy, charming type of gentleman that takes everything in his stride.

Tank came to the shelter with his best mate Dozer, the two are inseparable and they would love to find a home together.

6. Tibby

Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 1 years and 5 months

TIBBY is looking forward to going to her new forever home. She gave birth to six beautiful kittens a few days after coming into care.

Now her kittens are old enough to look after themselves she can find that special person to take care of her.

7. Beamer

Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 4 months

BEAMER is a new age type of dude with a soft sensitive side and charms that will melt your heart.

Playful, affectionate, sweet, cute, fun loving - Beamer might just be the perfect little fur ever friend you are looking for.

8. Fifi

Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 4 months

THIS stunning young lady is seeking a family who will love her and cuddle her and play with her.

9. Fisher

Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 4 months

FISHER is one of the sweetest natured kittens - a true gentle soul. He came into the shelter quite unsure and scared but is gaining confidence by the day.

10. Lizzy

Breed: Domestic short hair (mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 1 years and 8 months

LIZZY is waiting to meet the very special person who is going to take her to her new forever home. Could you be the one for her?