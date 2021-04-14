10 new jobs going at Domino’s Gympie.

Domino’s Gympie is hiring more than 10 new employees, as part of a nationwide hiring period where 2,500 team members will be brought on board.

The positions will allow workers to learn new skills, make lifelong friends and earn some extra ‘dough’.

Domino’s Gympie franchisee David Burness said he was humbled to be in the position to give those looking for work the opportunity to do so.

“As a small-business owner, I am proud to be able to provide jobs in our local community, especially at a time where so many people are out of work,” Mr Burness said.

Gympie Domino's Franchisee David Burness with business partner Bradley in store.

Mr Burness said Domino’s is a people-first business and the stores are a great place to gain important life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.

“I encourage anyone out of work, looking for a change, or even for their first job to apply,” he said.

“There really is something for everyone at Domino’s, and we look forward to welcoming new faces to our team.”

Domino’s ANZ CEO Nick Knight, who started in the business more than 20 years ago as an in-store team member himself, said the Company was privileged to be in a position to hire in the current landscape.



“With JobKeeper now finished and many people still struggling to find meaningful work, we are fortunate to be in a position to give thousands of Aussies looking for work the opportunity to do so,” Mr Knight said.

“We are only in this position thanks to the faith and trust of our customers, who have continued to support us throughout the pandemic.

“Thank you to all who enjoyed the comforts of pizza, and supported their local Domino’s store

during this time.”

To apply, CLICK HERE or head to jobs.dominos.com.au