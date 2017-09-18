10 new friends you could make at the RSPCA

Munro is one of the friendly felines looking for a new home.

Munro is one of the friendly felines looking for a new home. Gympie RSPCA

Bonnie

Bonnie. Gympie RSPCA

Breed: Boxer/bull arab (mixed)

Age: Nine years and two months

BONNIE would be the perfect companion for someone looking for a family dog.

Gentle and affectionate, she's very patient and would suit a home with an indoor and outdoor lifestyle and secure fencing with no chickens in sight.

Chicko

Chicko. Gympie RSPCA

Age: 12 years and nine months

CHICKO is looking for a nice quiet home where she can be an only child to live out her senior years in peace.

She will make a great companion for the special person who falls in love and takes her home with them.

Dolly

Dolly. Gympie RSPCA

Breed: Kelpie (mixed)

Age: Two years and one month

THIS sweet girl is looking for a forever home where she can get lots of exercise and is the only dog on campus.

She loves to play with a ball, and will happily bring it back to you.

Munro

Munro. Gympie RSPCA

Age: Five months

MUNRO is a little timid at first but warms up quite quickly to those that give him affection calmly.

If you think he is the one for you then come and get to know him better.

Nook

Nook. Gympie RSPCA

Breed: Great dane (mixed)

Age: Two years and three months

MR PERSONALITY plus, Nook is goofy and full of fun.

If you want to make friends with a fun-loving canine, then he is the one for you.

Phoebe

Phoebe. Gympie RSPCA

Age: Four months

SWEET and affectionate, Phoebe loves to make the best of both worlds - exploring, or simply sitting and cuddling.

Quinn

Quinn. Gympie RSPCA

Age: Five months

SHY Quinn is looking for his new home.

Sweet and cuddly, he could be your best friend in very short time.

Seraya

Seraya. Gympie RSPCA

Breed: Bull arab (mixed)

Age: Eight months

BEAUTIFUL and young Seraya has not been trained, so will take a little time to learn, but there's no doubt she could quickly become the best dog ever.

Slim

Slim. Gympie RSPCA

Breed: Bull arab (mixed)

Age: One year and two months

BIG but shy, Slim would benefit from becoming part of a family who can give him lots of confidence.

He would happily be a lap dog, if only he could fit.

Twinkle

Twinkle. Gympie RSPCA

Age: Two years and seven months

FOUND in Townsville, Twinkle is now looking for a new home in our wonderful region.

She's eagerly looking for a family who will happily spoil her rotten.