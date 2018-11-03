10 new businesses that opened in the Gympie region

NEW BUSINESS: Memphis Barbers new owner Stacy Edwards, new Gympie men's barber shop.

NEW BUSINESS: Memphis Barbers new owner Stacy Edwards, new Gympie men's barber shop. Scott Kovacevic

THE Gympie region has welcomed many new businesses this year.

1. Return-It

Location: Shed 4, Smith St, Monkland

The new business opened in Gympie's Smith Street on Thursday. Contributed

Locals are now able to recycle their containers while helping the environment and community with Return-It in Gympie, which opened on Thursday.

Australian recovery and waste management company Re.Group launched Return-It in Gympie earlier this week, which provides an easy way to deposit recyclable containers.

For more information visit returnit.com.au or www.re-group.com.

2. Bite of Asia

Location: 14 Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach

Michael Nguyen from new restaurant in Rainbow beach. Renee Albrecht

The idea to supply the people of Rainbow Beach with a fresh culinary option didn't come naturally to local business owner Michael Nguyen, but repeated customer suggestions convinced him to give it a go.

Having owned and operated Rainbow Beach Pies and Cakes for three years, Mr Nguyen saw an opportunity to pursue something new when building extensions started in the CBD last year.

Mr Nguyen's restaurant opened in April this year.

3. Imbil Town and Country Bakery

Location: 112 Yabba Rd, Imbil

Hand made pastries, bread, slices - sweet, savoury and yummy. That is the promise from new Imbil baker Mike Potter. Arthur Gorrie

THERE was a time when the pastries offered by Imbil's new baker could be consumed all over the world.

Mike Potter was hard at work preparing his Yabba Creek Rd bakery in September which is now open to the public.

"I used to sell all the first-class product for Qantas Catering,” he said.

His customers were the first-class travellers on every international and first-class Qantas service out of Western Australia, where he did his training.

4. NRG Health Club

Location: 98 River Rd, Gympie

Ben Hole and Suzanna Lund new owners of the NRG Gym in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

TODAY is the official opening day of the NRG Health Club.

On the club's Facebook page, business partners Ben Hole and Suzanna Lund have thanked the Gympie community for its patience.

"We want to thank you all for your patience and understanding while you've all been waiting for us to open,” the post read.

"It has been a long, drawn out process with a few unexpected hiccups along the way but we are finally ready to open the doors and show off our brand new training facility to you all.”

For those interested in attending the opening day today, the gym will be opened from 9am-5pm.

A sausage sizzle and free water will be provided.

5. Memphis Barbers

Location: 245 Mary St, Gympie

Memphis Barbers new owner Stacy Edwards, new Gympie men's barber shop. Scott Kovacevic

SIX months after opening the doors to Memphis Barbers, owner Stacy Edwards and her online marketer Megan Rutter have been rated Gympie's best barber in an online Facebook poll.

Ms Edwards (or Lady Stacy, as she prefers) said her barber shop offered customers a different style to other barbers.

"It's a fun experience. Everyone gets 100 per cent. If you're a little kid to a 90-year-old man you'll get an A-grade service every time you come in here,” she said.

6. Holistic Hives

Andrew and Augie Lowe and Ashlena Fieck-Holbut up close with their happy and healthy bees. DONNA JONES

ASHLENA (Ash) Fieck-Holbut and partner Andrew Lowe aren't in the business of making bee hives for honey.

They make them for the bees.

The two are hoping to get a group of people together to keep the bees, to meet for monthly meetings to share their experiences and their passion for the vitally important members of the ecosystem.

Find out more on Holistic Hives through the website at www.holistichives.com.au.

7. Sea Salt tapas Bar

Location: Rainbow Beach Rd, Rainbow Beach

Sea Salt restaurant in Rainbow Matthew Kennedy (chef at The Deck @ Sea Salt). Renee Albrecht

RAINBOW Beach tapas chef Matthew Kennedy surveyed his new realm, the Modin family's spectacular restaurant overlooking the beach and the ocean, and said: ”I feel like I've just been given the keys to the Ferrari.”

He also uses prime red and white meats, including John Dee Super Gold rib fillet, which he buys from the Rainbow Beach Butchery.

8. Dingo Creek Winery

Location: 265 Tandur Traveston Rd, Traveston

Doug and Michelle Tritton have reopened the Dingo Creek Vineyard. Scott Kovacevic

WINERIES are legendary for producing historic vintages, but Doug and Michelle Tritton have found another type of crop which is just as memorable.

For the owners of the newly reopened Dingo Creek Vineyard earlier this year, it is the people who continue to draw them back to hospitality time and time again.

"I find it awesome, they're friendly, they're happy, they're good people, Mr Tritton said.

And their move from Brisbane has taken a good thing and made it even better.

"In the city they walk straight past you.

Here they wave and smile. They're very friendly people,” he said.

While the pair share backgrounds in hospitality, with several restaurants to their name, Mrs Tritton said for her it had been "a surprise career.”

9. Hangar O

Location: Bruce Highway, Gunalda

Hanger O Glamping at Gunalda Oaklyn, Samantha and Darren Hocking. Renee Albrecht

GETTING out in the great outdoors can be a challenge for those of us who aren't enamoured of camping.

At Hangar O, a brand new camping getaway at Gunalda, Darren Hocking and his wife Samantha have done all the hard work for you.

Samantha designs all of the accommodation spaces and Darren builds them.

Originally from Melbourne and then moving to Perth, the couple and their two-and-a-half-year-old son Oaklyn started Hangar O at Gunalda around 4 months ago.

Moving across from Perth 12 months ago, the couple fell in love with the area just north of Gympie to start the unique business.

Their "glamping” accommodation can accommodate a family of five and couples.

"Glamping” is a composite word made up of "glamour” and "camping” and has more in common with luxury accommodation than budget camping.

For more information on Hangar O head to hangaro.com.au.

You can also book at Hangar O on camping app WikiCamps or online at Youcamp.

10. Murphy's Store

Location: 1 Bligh St, Gympie

OLD IS NEW: Erin Milburn is bringing new life to antique stock at her new antique shop, Murphy's Store. Arthur Gorrie

"OLD is the new black,” Erin Milburn said as she explained the business philosophy behind her newly re-badged Gympie icon, Murphy's Store.

Think of Paddington, in Brisbane's fashionable inner city fringe, and you have Erin Milburn's idea of the future of Gympie's Lady Mary Tce and Rattler station precinct.

"We've even got a Red Hill Rd not that far away,” new owner Ms Milburn said.

The shop retained its traditional name, despite no linger being the convenience store it once was.

Now a treasure trove of vintage and retro items, from clothes to furniture and all the bits and pieces that remind us of what we took for granted as children, the shop will remain as Irish as can be.

