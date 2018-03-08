$10 million Gympie project will create 200 new jobs: $10 million Gympie project will create 200 new jobs

EMPLOYMENT in the region will be beefed up by more than 200 jobs thanks to $4.97 million in Federal Government funding for an expansion at Nolan Meats.

Announced yesterday, the funds are part of $5.25 million for the Gympie region, which includes $270,000 for a Suncoast Macadamia technical upgrade and $10,000 for a Gympie council tourism promotion.

The government grant will cover half the cost of a $9.95 million expansion at Nolan Meats, expected to create 45 jobs during construction and another 200 going forward.

The upgrades will remove bottlenecks in Nolans' efficiency and allow it to double production from 550 to 1100 cattle a day.

MP Llew O'Brien, Tony Nolan and Minister Dr John McVeigh. Renee Albrecht

While the total may not be huge in terms of the overall economy, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said it could make a big difference when put in the hands of people who knew how to use it.

"Over the long term that will be 200 families with an extra wage. It'll be 200 lots of school fees that will be able to be paid, and people will be able to feed their families and go on holidays," Mr O'Brien said.

"It's huge.

"We've serious challenges in regional Australia.

"Wide Bay has historically high unemployment." And companies like Nolan Meats had shown time and time again they could deliver, Mr O'Brien said.

Regional Development Minister Dr John McVeigh, with Michael, Tony, Terry and Gerard Nolan and MP Llew O'Brien. Renee Albrecht

"When you've got people with a proven track record employing people, giving back to the community, and people who really know how the business works it's places like Nolan's that stand up as those who we need to be supporting."

Director Tony Nolan said the funds would be spent across a number of areas at the plant, and allow them to meet growing demand from national and international markets.

"A lot of it is equipment, a bit of it is building construction, and some high tech gear like x-rays," he said.

"We're proud to reinvest in our own business."

Suncoast Gold Macadamias has been given $270,000 for two projects.

This includes $170,000 to launch a new nut sorting technology in the industry, and $100,000 to enhance their data and information systems.

Gympie Regional Council received $10,000 to provide skills and training for tourism businesses to move into the future.

The funding is part a the $220 million program being rolled out in 10 regional areas around Australia.

Dale and Meyers timber in Maryborough and Treys Australia beef in Murgon will also benefit from the program.