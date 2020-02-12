10 medal haul for Gympie’s brazilian jiu-jitsu club

Gympie's Terra Luta Brazilian Jui-Jitsu club competitors with their 10 medals from the championship last week (back, from left) Sky Hayes, Sean Dixon and Liam Urwin (front, from left) Cooper Blackburn, Rex Carney, Tim Aitken and Campbell Handy.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: It has been the perfect start to the year for the Gympie Terra Luta Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club.

Five competitors dominated the Southeast Queensland Championships at the Gold Coast, returning with three gold medals, six silver and one bronze. Sky Hayes, Sean Dixon, Liam Urwin, Cooper Blackburn and Campbell Handy showed their skills at last week’s championships.

“This was Skye’s first time competing in anything other than chess,” head coach Rex Carney said.

“He won two silver and made the finals in the gi (uniform) and no-gi and the weight division in white belt — he went really well considering it was his first time.”

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Blackburn competed in the adults division for the first time. “He got bumped up and he did not win either of his matches but he was super competitive, especially in his no-gi match,” Carney said.

Gympie Terra Luta - Rex Carney

Handy had a bit of a rough day and did not perform his best. Dixon recorded one of the best days on the mats. “He is one of the blue belts and he hit a few snags but has started to work it out,” Carney said. “He won gold in his weight division and silver in the open weight both in the gi.”

“He won both his divisions. In his weight division he beat all three guys and in the open weight he got a submission to get double gold,” Carney said.

The club is pushing themselves to be strong for the state titles in three to four months times.