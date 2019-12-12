10 live shows in the Gympie region you don’t want to miss

Compiled by Rowena Robertson:

TOMORROW

Empire Hotel

LOCAL singer Jessamy Fox performs from 8-11pm at the

Empire. Come along, have a great meal and stay to enjoy Jessamy’s beautiful lyrics.

Gympie RSL

MIRROR Image plays in the

Main Lounge from 7.30pm. If you love classic country, country rock and good old fashioned rock and roll, head along and catch this great local duo.

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

FRIDAY the 13th’s not so lucky for the pig when Silky Oak Tea Gardens hold their monthly Howl at the Moon Pig on Spit. Reserve your table for a fabulous feast and a lusty sing-a-long with Buzz Karaoke.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

HEAD along for some classic rock, R&B and blues with Love Junk from 7-11pm.

Rainbow Beach Sports Club

GET your weekend off to a great start with covers from acoustic soloist Joel Mak from 7.30-11.30pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

EVER popular duo 2 Timing hits the stage in the Main Lounge at 7.30pm.

Rainbow Beach Sports Club

ENJOY a night at the club where Phil Morgan will play all your favourite covers from 7.30-11.30pm.

SUNDAY

Silky Oak Tea Gardens

BILLY Guy will be playing all the hits throughout the afternoon at the Silky Oak Tea Gardens .

Mt Pleasant Hotel

END your weekend on an easy note with Brad Sorenson, Gympie’s rockin’ singer/guitarist with a big repertoire and a big heart. Brad plays from 1pm.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18

Gympie RSL

DON’T miss the mid-week birthday draws and catch As The Flow Cries Duo who take the stage in the Main Lounge from 6pm.

If you would like your live event listed in the Gig Guide, send details to community@gympietimes.com.