10 live shows in the Gympie region you don’t want to miss
Compiled by Rowena Robertson:
TOMORROW
Empire Hotel
LOCAL singer Jessamy Fox performs from 8-11pm at the
Empire. Come along, have a great meal and stay to enjoy Jessamy’s beautiful lyrics.
Gympie RSL
MIRROR Image plays in the
Main Lounge from 7.30pm. If you love classic country, country rock and good old fashioned rock and roll, head along and catch this great local duo.
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
FRIDAY the 13th’s not so lucky for the pig when Silky Oak Tea Gardens hold their monthly Howl at the Moon Pig on Spit. Reserve your table for a fabulous feast and a lusty sing-a-long with Buzz Karaoke.
Mt Pleasant Hotel
HEAD along for some classic rock, R&B and blues with Love Junk from 7-11pm.
Rainbow Beach Sports Club
GET your weekend off to a great start with covers from acoustic soloist Joel Mak from 7.30-11.30pm.
SATURDAY
Gympie RSL
EVER popular duo 2 Timing hits the stage in the Main Lounge at 7.30pm.
Rainbow Beach Sports Club
ENJOY a night at the club where Phil Morgan will play all your favourite covers from 7.30-11.30pm.
SUNDAY
Silky Oak Tea Gardens
BILLY Guy will be playing all the hits throughout the afternoon at the Silky Oak Tea Gardens .
Mt Pleasant Hotel
END your weekend on an easy note with Brad Sorenson, Gympie’s rockin’ singer/guitarist with a big repertoire and a big heart. Brad plays from 1pm.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18
Gympie RSL
DON’T miss the mid-week birthday draws and catch As The Flow Cries Duo who take the stage in the Main Lounge from 6pm.
If you would like your live event listed in the Gig Guide, send details to community@gympietimes.com.