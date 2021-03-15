10 jobs you can apply for in the Gympie region right now
Looking for a new working opportunity in or around the Gympie region?
We’ve got you covered. Browse 10 newly-listed jobs on offer around the Gold City:
1. Warehouse & Logistics Coordinator, Laminex
We have an exciting opportunity for a Despatch co-ordinator to join us at our Toolara manufacturing plant in Gympie.
This role is primarily responsible for the co-ordination for warehousing and distribution functions while remaining in close conduct with production & planning requirements.
2. Receptionist/Administration Assistant, Carbon Accountants Gympie
We are a professional accounting firm, specialising in Business tax and Superannuation Funds, and we are currently seeking a full time receptionist/administration assistant to support and assist our team.
Located in Gympie, the individual will possess a minimum of 3 years administration experience. Prior reception experience preferred.
3. Manufacturing/Installer, Blinds, Awnings and Screens Gympie
Criteria includes installation of blinds, awnings, security screens and shutters, manufacturing of vertical blinds, awnings and security screens, measure and quote on jobs, manual drivers license and excellent customer service skills.
4. Care Co-ordinator – Aged Care, Blue Care Gympie
We’re seeking a Care Coordinator at our Gympie Grevillea Gardens Aged Care Facility to support exceptional care delivery for our residents!
Working with your Residential Service Manager you’ll utilise your skills and experience to drive outstanding care for our residents. With brand new leadership team and service delivery structure, there’s never been a better time to join Blue Care.
5. Small Appliance Salesperson – Gympie Harvey Norman
We are seeking an enthusiastic customer service focused salesperson to join the Gympie Store.
Our salespeople have an understanding of life at home solutions and a desire to find the best outcome for our customers.
6. Employment Consultant – APM Employment Services
Are you a high achiever looking to use your performance mindset for an organisation with purpose?
Apply today to be an Employment Consultant in Gympie. Working in Disability Employment Services (DES), your success enables better lives.
7. Team Member, Reject Shop Gympie
We currently have an opportunity for customer obsessed team members to join our team in our Gympie store.
This is a great opportunity to join our team of energetic and hardworking retail superstars, contributing to The Reject Shop’s growing success.
8. Team Member, Domino’s Pizza Gympie
Customer Service responsibilities: Meet & greet customers on the phone and in person, dealing with customer concerns, upselling, processing payments cash and EFTPOS.
Pizza Maker responsibilities: Preparing a variety of pizzas and other food items, hygiene and food safety, general cleaning duties.
9. Retail part time, Sanity Gympie
This is a part time position which requires full and flexible availability, and includes rosters that require the successful applicant to work weekdays, late night, weekends and public holiday shifts.
10. Coles Express Customer Service Assistant – Overnight
Consider yourself a bit of a night owl? Working shifts between 8pm and 6am, you’ll provide great customer service and ensure a clean and well stocked Coles Express throughout the night.