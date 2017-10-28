10 jobs you can apply for in Gympie right now

From bakeries to babysitting, here are this week's jobs

1: Full-Time Mechanic

A full-time mechanic position is available at Rent 2 Own Cars in Gympie.

Pay is above reward rates and depends on applicant's ability

Duties include - checking over vehicles for what repairs need to be completed, completing those repairs and ensuring the work is up to a reliable standard.

Driver's license required as well as necessary qualifications and level of knowledge.

APPLY: To apply for this position, click here

2: Mystery shopper - Casual Position

This mystery shopping company,based in Melbourne, is looking for new shoppers around Australia to join the team - including in Gympie.

Essentially, the role involves going into a store and reporting the details of the shopping experience. Applicants are reimbursed for any purchases they receive while on the job.

Guidelines and assistance provided - internet access required.

APPLY: For more information, including how to apply for this position, click here

3: Cabinet Maker - Casual Position

Craftsmen Kitchens is an established family owned Cabinet Making business located in Gy mpie looking for an experienced Cabinet Maker to join their team.

The role is casual but has the possibility of extending to a full-time position.

Driver's license and white/blue construction card required.

APPLY: For more info, including how to apply for this position, click here

4: Casual Merchandiser

John Sands is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Greetings Corporation, their major brands include John Sands, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings and Just Wink.

Reporting to the merchandising manager, you'll be servicing the Gympie area. The role includes 7.5 hours of work a week, acting as an intermediary between the two businesses.

Time management skills, current drivers license and access to computer and internet expected.

Previous experience as a merchandisers not required as training provided.

APPLY: To apply for this job, click here

5: Urgent Cook Required

A newly opened Indian restaurant in Mary St is looking for a new cook.

Applicants for this position must hold cookery qualifications and knowledge in the hospitality industry.

At least two years with experience in cooking is also preferable.

APPLY: To apply for this job, click here

6: Nanny Required

Great job offering weekend work hours with a lovely family caring for two gorgeous children. Work commences early December 2017.

The days and hours are Saturdays 7am-4pm, paying up to 35/hour.

APPLY: For more details and information, please click here

7: Gutter Installer

Full-time work, Accent Guttering is looking for an experienced gutter installer who is also trade savvy for a long-term ongoing position.

Position is currently 4 days per work, with opportunity for full-time if desired. Covers areas from Buderim to North Gympie and everywhere in between.

APPLY: For more info, include requirements and how to apply, click here.

8: Experienced Cook / Qualified Chef

Steers Steakhouse, located in the Gympie RSL specialises in steaks and ribs, but also a love of great food in general.

They're seeking a qualified chef or cook, with a background in commercial kitchens, specifically operating in sections and a can-do attitude.

Attractive pay rates and full penalties for weekends and public holidays is an added bonus.

APPLY: Click here to apply.

9: Male Support Worker Positions

There are four male support worker conditions currently available for the Gympie Region.

They include the following:

1. We are looking for a golf enthusiast to support a middle aged guy to prepare for and go to a social golf class in Cooroy every second Monday from 8.30-1.30pm.

2. We are looking for support for a quiet 11 year old boy with Autism in Gympie who loves gaming and watching movies every Wednesday from 9-3pm (but flexible).

3. We are looking for someone with interests in snakes, gaming, motorsport and golf to support a young man from the Kilkivan area in community activities. Worker must be willing to travel to and from Kilkivan (rate to be negotiated). Flexible during the week days and between work hours.

4. We are looking for someone for Monday afternoons 3-5pm with a sociable 9 year old boy who loves the trampoline, playing ball games and generally having fun and hanging out.

APPLY: To apply for this job, click here

10: Baker / Pastry Cook

Busy bakery at Rainbow Beach looking for a team multitask applicant.

Qualifications or experienced applicants need only apply for the production of bread, pies, cakes and slices

Above award wages for the right person.

Applicant must be able to relocate.

APPLY: To apply for this job, click here