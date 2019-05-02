10 jobs going in the Gympie region now

1. Customer Service Officer, Adecco

Contract/Temp job

THIS state government team is seeking a dynamic, customer service professional who is ready to start a new role.

If you have prior experience in administration, preferably in state or federal government, then please apply now for this opportunity.

As an experience Customer Service Officer/Administrator, your day to day role will involve managing a vast range of customer queries via phone, email, and face to face and a range of other activities.

2. Contract Assessor - Disability Employment, MAX Solutions

Casual/Vacation job

THIS is a casual, contract role with a one way allowance provided for travel of greater than 30 minutes.

Training in the assessment tools will be provided, as well as an induction and ongoing professional engagement.

Ongoing Support Assessments (OSAs) are used to determine the appropriate level of ongoing support that a participant, in a program with a Disability Employment Service (DES) provider, needs to maintain their employment.

The purpose for a Supported Wage System (SWS) Assessment is to determine the productivity of a person with disability working in the open labour market.

3. Shift Manager, Jockey Club Hotel

Full Time job

AN EXCITING career opportunity exists for a highly motivated & proactive Shift Manager to join the Jockey Club Hotel.

As Shift Manager you will be responsible for a supporting the Venue Manager in successfully operating a multimillion dollar business and supervising the daily shift operations of the venue.

The successful applicant will be energetic, enthusiastic and will need to demonstrate:

- A Current RSA and RSG are essential and current RMLV and Approved Mangers Licence is preferable.

- Availability for weekly day, night and weekend shifts is a must.

- Must have previous experience in a similar role.

4. General Practitioner, Medical on Mary

Full Time job

A GENERAL practitioner is needed to join our modern, recently built clinic in Gympie.

We have a small sized and supportive team of three general practitioners and full nursing support for lots of assistance including care plans.

Our focus is on patient centred care and therefore have longer consultations and are a privately billed practice.

We also offer after hours to the Gympie community on a Sunday.

5. Sales & Marketing Consultant, Raine and Horne Tin Can Bay

Full Time job

WE REQUIRE an experienced salesperson that shares our passion and is motivated to build their exciting career in real estate with our team. We live and breath real estate and we work hard to achieve results in our market place.

This is not a 9 to 5 job, this is a career that demands your attention!

The Raine & Horne group provides outstanding support with great incentive & training programs, so you will always be job ready to make your next sale.

6. Dentist, Calton Hill

Full Time job

WE HAVE an exciting opportunity for a qualified Dentist to join our fast-paced team on a full-time basis.

You will be based at both of our practices located in Gympie and Tin Can Bay.

Skills and experience:

Valid AHPRA registration as a General Dental Practitioner or Specialist

Valid indemnity and public reliability insurance

Able to provide a comprehensive range of general & major dental treatment

Able to work effectively as a team member

Committed to patient care

7. Registered Nurse, Gympie

THIS practice is looking for a Registered Nurse to join their clinic in Gympie.

The practice is an accredited general practice which opened its doors on 14th August 2001.

They currently have three GPs, two registered nurses, a practice manager and five receptionists. They also have a dietician and a diabetic educator who attends once a month and a visiting Physician and Nephrologist, attends every third week of each month.

If this sounds like the position for your please click apply now.

8. Mystery shopper, Gympie

WE ARE a mystery shopping company based in Melbourne and looking for new shoppers around Australia to join our team, including in Gympie .

What is it? Mystery Shopping involves going into a store and reporting the details of the shopping experience. We provide guidelines and a survey advising what to enquire about (or purchase if required) and what to assess. Mystery Shoppers check out the service, products and cleanliness of the store and then submit the results online via an online survey.

Who can do it? We're looking for people who are switched on, have an eye for detail and are reliable. You must be able to use and have access to the internet to complete questionnaires. Is this you? Your partner or friend?

9. Full Time Cook, Goomeri Cafe & Restaurant

Full time

GOOMERI Café & Restaurant is seeking a full time cook.

Our role is full time; an ongoing arrangement perfect for stability and we offer great working conditions in a terrific team.

Requirement of 2+ years of experience is essential. Salary range is $50,000 - $60,000 plus superannuation.

10. Maintenance Manager, Laminex Gympie

REPORTING to the production manager you will be an integral member of the Laminex (Monkland) support team.

As the maintenance manager, your role is accountable to deliver maximised equipment functional availability in support of the overall equipment effectiveness.

You will be actively involved in developing strategies in support of the Monkland team including Press and Finishing Lines.

The person will always be driving continuous improvement through use of project management, problems solving and lean processes. Be a coach, a mentor and help train and manage performance while motivating team members.

