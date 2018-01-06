10 jobs going in Gympie right now

1. Oz-Tac engineering are after an experienced sheet metal worker.

2. F45 is a new fitness training facility opening soon. They are looking for a DJ for Saturday fitness sessions.

3. Gympie Early Learning centre is looking for a passionate early childhood teacher for a 12 month maternity leave cover.

4. Snap Fitness Gympie are hiring personal and group fitness instructors.

5. An opportunity exists to work alongside Gympie Regional Council as a water treatment plant operator. The pay rate is $30-$39 per hour plus penalties and super.

6. 121 Care Inc is hiring a male casual support worker for day, evening and sleepover shifts in a supported accommodation residence in Gympie.

Winston House is a supported accommodation facility located in Gympie for people experiencing mental health issues or who are impacted by a disability.

They require a male support worker experienced in working in supported accommodation and who is available for morning, evening and sleepover shifts.

The role involves assisting residents to develop independence and life skills, implementing positive behaviour support plans, shift reporting, assisting with personal appointments and medication.

7. One of Gympie's biggest industry employers Corbet's Group is hiring.

Positions exist for Multi skilled plant operators, site supervisors as well as for a HSE Advisor. You can send your application to recruitment@

corbets.com.au.

8. Jay Jays Gympie is looking for a retail store manager. You must be passionate about providing a fun, honest, energetic experience for the Jay Jays customer.

9. Flight Centre Gympie is on the lookout for a customer service employee to help people book their dream holiday. You need only apply for one role with Flight Centre Travel Group as the Recruitment Team will consider your application for all brands and businesses across Queensland.

10. Chemist Warehouse are after a full time Dispensary assistant. Advance your career with a leading pharmacy group and join a fun, supportive and high performing team. Dispensary Assistant qualification essential.