10 jobs going in Gympie right now

1. Retail Assistant @ ALDI, Gympie

Part Time, Salary: $24.30 per hour

A Retail Assistant at ALDI needs to be able to thrive in a fast paced, team environment and always be willing to go the extra mile for their customers and team.

Our shifts can start at 6am some mornings, and finish at 10pm others, so being flexible and available any 5 out of 7 days is important.

2. Bar/hotel all rounder @ Billy's Hotel

Casual, Annual Salary Package

BILLYS Hotel is looking for a capable person with QDL RSA and be handy for odd jobs including bar work. All food and accommodation supplied. 2-3 months of work available.

3. Senior Dairy Farm Operator in Gympie

AN exciting opportunity exists for an experienced Senior Dairy Farm Operator with a focus on herd health, feed management and tractor operation on our client's 300 cow dairy operation located near Gympie.

The farm is predominately pasture based with PMR. Milking up to 340 cows with all-year round calving pattern. The dairy is a 14 double-up herringbone with cup removers.

4. MC Driver in the fuel industry, Gympie

Casual, Hourly Rate

OUR client is seeking an experienced MC Driver to join their busy team. Located in the Gympie region, the successful candidate will be responsible for the pick-up and delivery of fuel. This is a casual position, offering up to approximately 30-40 hours per week.

5. Virtual PA - Gympie based

Casual/Vacation job

ARE you a stay-at-home mum that wants to keep your professional skills active? Need flexible hours to work around your family schedule?

This job is up to 8 hours per week. Must have own computer and internet.

6. Office Based Customer Service and Telesales @ Toner on Demand

Full Time, Gympie

TONER on Demand is seeking a people person, who thrives in phone sales and can also deliver superior customer service.

7. Shutdown Labourers @ Laminex

Casual/Vacation job

GENERAL labourers required for upcoming shut down in Gympie. EWP tickets preferred, not essential. Must be available May 9 and 10.

8. Physiotherapist @ Enhanced Health & Fitness

Part Time job

PHYSIO required for existing patient load, predominately MSK. Three days per week with opportunity to increase hours if desired.

10. Chief Information Officer @ Gympie Regional Council

Contract plus vehicle and superannuation

WE ARE looking to appoint a Chief Information Officer focussing on ICT Strategy, Architecture and customer outcomes.

As a direct report to the Director - Corporate and Community Services, this position will play a lead role in the making sure that technology is deployed to meet customer expectations and is closely aligned to council strategies and business expectations as opposed to 'technology for technologies sake'.

