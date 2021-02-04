10 jobs going in Gympie now

Are you looking for work in Gympie? Check out these positions.

1. Customer service & sales representative, StoreLocal, Gympie

A customer service and sales representative position is available at our Gympie site at StoreLocal. This is a permanent part-time position, 15 hours per week (Wednesday, Thursday and Friday).

We are seeking a talented individual who will thrive in a fast paced customer service environment and is comfortable asking for the sale.

2. Business Manager, StoreLocal, Gympie

A business manager position has become available at our Gympie location. This is a part-time position, Monday – Thursday, 20 hours per week.

We are seeking a talented individual who thrives in a fast paced customer service environment and is comfortable asking for the sale.

You will be the face and voice of StoreLocal, talking to our new and existing customers. You will deliver personalised service and advice to uncover their individual needs and provide them with great solutions.

3. Parts & accessory fitter, Opposite Lock, Gympie

Opposite Lock Gympie are seeking a Parts & Accessory Fitter to join our team in Gympie.

Do you have experience fitting quality genuine accessories to vehicles such as Tow Bars, Bull Bars, Sports Cargo Lids, Parking Sensors and more? Do you take pride in your workmanship and strive to deliver the best quality of work?

If this sounds like you then we would love to discuss your future joining our team.

4. Pharmacist, Gympie Southside

An exciting opportunity has become available for a Pharmacist with a keen interest in professional services to be part of our friendly, patient-focused community pharmacy team at Malouf Pharmacy Gympie Southside.

This is a permanent full time position with a rotating roster, which may include evening or weekend shifts (76 hours per fortnight). This position could also accommodate part-time hours.

5. Registered Nurse, Gympie

We are currently looking for community based Registered Nurses to join our QLD team. Join a growing national network where you can make a difference and practice your values in a positive, friendly and flexible work environment.

This role involves travelling between customer’s homes and providing individual and personalised support to customers in accordance with their support plans and/or medical practitioner’s directions.

6. Truck driver, Sunland Transport

Collect waste from suppliers between Gympie, South Burnett and South Brisbane and return to plant at Landsborough. Includes tipper and flatbed trucks, some with cranes, preferably with road ranger gearbox experience, tautliner and forklift. Truck and dog experience preferred but not essential

Email: steve@sunland.com.au

7. Storeman, counter sales, Gympie Caravan & RV

Gympie Caravan and RV stock a huge range of Caravan and RV parts, accessories, mechanical parts and major appliances and are looking for a new employee.

What do we expect from our employees?

We expect honesty, reliability, dependability, good work ethics, ability to work in a fast paced environment, our employees to be clean and tidy with good personal hygiene. We expect our employees to take pride in their work and to be a team player. We help each other.

8. Gaming & bar attendant, Gympie RSL

Gympie RSL has completed major renovations and are looking for a passionate candidate to join our rapidly growing team.

You will be performing bar & gaming operations, ensuring that customers receive the best service possible. You must have customer service experience within the hospitality industry.

9. Maintenance Fitter, Laminex, Gympie

We have recently had exciting developments with our Gympie site which has led to the creation 20 new roles as we have just signed off on our new 4th shift! We are looking for a Maintenance Fitter to join us during this great change. There is no better time to join Laminex!

Reporting to the Manufacturing Manager we have an excellent opportunity for an experienced Maintenance Fitter at our Gympie site. In this role you will be responsible for maintaining the plant and equipment. This will be achieved by ongoing routine maintenance and checks, identifying and attending to defective equipment and responding to mechanical breakdowns. You be part of a supportive team environment with a proactive approach to ensuring that the workforce’s health & safety is the number one priority at all times.

10. Attendant, food & beverage, Tin Can Bay Rd

Your passion for great food and brilliant service will be rewarded at Eurest with the freedom to fit work into your busy lifestyle. Flexible working hours, a variety of work locations and great people is where it starts. Talented and motivated food lovers can expect their careers to flourish with one of the world’s most recognised food services brands

The Position

We are currently searching for a reliable and enthusiastic Casual Catering Assistant with a passion for hospitality and providing great customer service to join our team working Monday to Friday at on site cafeteria located 20 minutes outside of Gympie. The successful applicant will provide hands on food and beverage support while ensuring consistent quality and customer service standards within the working environment. If this fabulous opportunity sounds like you, we’d love to hear from you.

