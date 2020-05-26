10 jobs going in Gympie now

LOOKING for work in the Gympie region? The following companies are hiring now.

Please note: These jobs were listed in the past seven days and were active at the time of publishing.

1. Administration Officer, Cooinda Aged Care

Gympie

COOINDA Aged Care Centre is a non-profit organisation, belonging to the Gympie community and administered by a committee of community minded business people and retired professionals.

In this role you will be responsible for assisting with day-to-day financial matters and undertaking routine activities including reception (telephone and counter inquiries), assisting with appointments, correspondence and general admin.

You will also be providing a range of administrative activities and operations and communicate with internal and external stakeholders.

APPLY HERE

2. Employment consultant, Red Cross

Full time, Gympie

AUSTRALIAN Red Cross is part of the world’s largest humanitarian organisation. Our aim is to improve the lives of the most vulnerable people in Australia and across our region.

About the role

Employment Consultants support clients to achieve long term, sustainable employment. You will be involved in a range of activities including interview coaching, delivering workshops and undertaking local marketing activities.

Red Cross offers generous salary packaging benefits and flexible working arrangements.

APPLY HERE

3. Casual timber production worker, DynaTimber

Gympie, casual

A WELL established local Gympie manufacturing organisation is currently seeking casual timber production workers.

Reporting to the production supervisor, major responsibilities include operating machines as directed by the supervisor, following all production directions, report any production errors, maintain standard of housekeeping ensuring work area is clean, carry out quality assurance procedures and requirements and meet production targets and goals.

APPLY HERE

4. Sales executive, Green RV

GREEN RV sales executives have responsibility for the promotion and selling of Green RV products, which includes both new and second hand caravans, RV’s and associated upgrades or customisations.

The sales executive is often the first point of contact between a customer and Green RV and is responsible for providing the customer with a positive experience. The sales executive will provide specialist knowledge regarding products and services, properly explore options, and ensure customer needs are aligned to the sales outcome.

Key accountabilities include representing the Green RV brand in a professional manner at all times and ensuring individual sales targets are met on a consistent basis.

APPLY HERE

5. Disability support worker, People of Peony

Gympie

WE ARE looking for an outgoing, reliable and proactive person who is able to remain positive, motivated and calm in a fast paced work environment.

As a disability support worker you will be responsible for providing support to a client with an intellectual and/or physical disability with the aim of engaging with their community in a meaningful way.

The role may also involve assisting clients who have challenging behaviours to overcome obstacles, take part in activities they enjoy, and encourage them to regulate their emotions in a positive manner by implementing strategies.

This role is perfect for those wishing to expand their expertise in a variety of services in the disabilities sector.

Must be available to work night shifts/sleepovers, weekends and daytime shifts.

APPLY HERE

6. HR Specialist, Cooinda Aged Care

COOINDA Aged Care Centre is a non-profit organisation, belonging to the Gympie community and administered by a committee of community minded business people and retired professionals.

This role will be assisting the management team to co-ordinate the HR function within the business and will be responsible for end-to-end recruitment and new employee onboarding, and co-ordinating and leading the industrial relations function of the business, among other duties.

APPLY HERE

7. Personal carer, Blue Care

Casual, Gympie

BLUE Care is inviting applications from personal carers, assistants in nursing and support workers with proven community care experience to deliver person-centred care to our clients.

This is a great employment opportunity for personal carers looking to maintain a positive work life balance by securing a flexible casual or personal carers looking for additional hours.

As a Personal Carer, you’ll deliver individualised support to your clients living in the community. You’ll provide services that promote their independence, enhancing their quality of life and empowering them to spend time doing what matters.

APPLY HERE

8. Warehouse Manager, Harvey Norman

Full Time, Gympie

WE are seeking an enthusiastic customer service focused manager to join the team at the Gympie warehouse.

Our manager’s people have a good understanding of the dispatching and receiving of orders, coaching staff and liaising with customers providing exceptional customer service.

To be successful you must be highly motivated and results driven person with outstanding customer service and communication skills and enjoy working in a team environment

APPLY HERE

9. Business manager, Gympie Motor Group

AN OUTSTANDING and rare career opportunity now exists for a finance business manager to join our Gympie team.

Your new role will be responsible for selling finance, insurance and warranty products to each customer upon purchasing a motor vehicle.

We are seeking an experience business manager with a solid background in the industry, relevant qualifications to sell finance/insurance products and demonstrable ability to consistently reach/exceed associated sales targets.

APPLY HERE

10. Truck driver, Gympie

A SMALL family owned transport business operating from Gympie requires an experienced driver willing to go interstate on occasion.

The majority of work will be between the Gold Coast and Rockhampton.

The applicant will need to answer the following: How many years’ experience do you have as a truck driver? Do you have a heavy vehicle driver’s licence? Are you willing to undergo pre-employment drug and alcohol screening?

APPLY HERE