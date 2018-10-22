10 jobs going in Gympie now

PLEASE NOTE: The following jobs have been listed in the past seven days and were still current at the time of publishing.

1. Centre Coordinator (Maternity Relief Position), Gympie Private Hospital

Part Time job

GYMPIE Private Hospital, a 28 bed facility that offers acute medical and surgical services, is seeking a part time coordinator for their co-located Gympie Specialist & Diagnostic Centre.

Key responsibilities include maintaining a professional, competent, efficient, confidential and caring administration service to consulting specialists and their patients and providing front line reception duties and medical reception services for specialist clinics.

APPLY HERE

2. Personal Carers/Support Workers, Alliance Community Care

Casual/Vacation job

SHIFTS are available for community support workers in Gympie and the surrounding areas.

The job includes providing care in home including personal care, social support, domestic assistance and community access

A minimum of 12 months experience as a support worker in home care or disability settings is required as well as the completion of a Certificate III in Aged Care, Individual Support or Disability and a current driving licence and access to a vehicle.

APPLY HERE

3. Retail Assistant, ALDI Gympie

Part Time job

WE'RE looking for high energy team members who love to keep active and busy.

A Retail Assistant at ALDI needs to be able to thrive in a fast paced, team environment and always be willing to go the extra mile for their customers and team.

The role is physical in nature, so you'll need to enjoy hands-on work and meeting deadlines and our shifts can start at 6am some mornings, and finish at 11pm others, so being flexible and available any 5 out of 7 days is important.

APPLY HERE

4. Quality and Technical Manager, Carter Holt Harvey Woodproducts

Full Time job

WE ARE seeking a dedicated and experienced quality and technical manager for our Gympie Pinepanels site.

Reporting to the facility manager and overseeing two laboratory staff, the key to your success will be your ability to search for reason and cause, exceed customer expectations, seek continuous improvement and plan for success in a dynamic environment.

You are a confident and inclusive communicator with a positive attitude and the desire to learn and are looking for a new challenge that incorporates a lifestyle change.

APPLY HERE

5. Nurse, Prevent Skin cancer Clinic

Casual/Vacation job

WE ARE a brand new clinic opening soon in Gympie specializing in Skin Cancer Detection and Treatment and Vasectomy Procedures.

About the role:

THIS role is one day a week only and must have availability to cover holidays.

Contributes to all aspects of patient care practicing within their Scope of Practice as an RN/EN.

Managing health and safety outcomes including sterilising medical instruments and procedure rooms

Assist competently with the doctor with minor procedures

Assist competently with the doctor with Vasectomy.

APPLY HERE

6. Medical Receptionist, Prevent Skin cancer Clinic

Casual/Vacation job

WE ARE a brand new clinic opening soon in Gympie specializing in Skin Cancer Detection and Treatment.

About the role:

General reception and office administration

Managing the business schedule and appointments using medical software Best Practice

Managing health and safety outcomes including sterilising medical instruments and procedure rooms

APPLY HERE

7. Kindergarten Teacher Co-Director, Victory College

AT OUR mykindy, which is located at the Victory College Campus, an exciting and rare opportunity has come available for an experienced Early Childhood Professional to join the centre as the Co-Director/Teacher.

As the Co-Director/Teacher you will be a part of a centre which supports the local community.

mykindy provide high quality educational experiences through the QKLG curriculum and encouraging children to express their own ideas through play to develop friendships, explore, solve problems, help others, imagine, create and extend on their interests.

mykinds is a Kindy and a long day care centre.

APPLY HERE

8. IT Helpdesk, Victory College

Full Time job

WE ARE seeking an experienced, enthusiastic, proactive and motivated person with experience looking to upgrade their skills in Information and Technology.

The successful applicant must have experience in the IT. They will demonstrate a strong commitment to Victory College's vision of excellence in Christian education. They will be well presented and welcoming, providing professional assistance to students, families, staff, members of the College Executive and Governing Body and to the wider College community.

The continued success of our College depends greatly on dedicated Christian staff members who integrate their faith into the values and behaviours of their personal and community life.

APPLY HERE

9. Children's Fitness Instructor, Karate 4 Kids

Part Time job

KARATE 4 Kids has been operating now for over 10 years in 7 locations. We work with children on self development, motivation and confidence building through a team environment by using fitness for children aged 3 to 12 years. Our classes are age specific.

Be part of our children's fitness team and enjoy a fun work environment that offers plenty of opportunity for personal development.

Fun and Energetic Job

After-School Hours

Full on-site Training to selected Candidate

APPLY HERE

10. Master Schedule, DynaTimber

Full Time job

BE PART of a strong, dynamic team in this opportunity for training and career advancement.

The role of the master scheduler is to oversee the daily, weekly, and monthly inventory needs of the company.

APPLY HERE