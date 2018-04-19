10 jobs going in Gympie now
1. Used Car Sales Consultant, Madills
Full Time, Gympie
We have a full time position available now for a Used Car Sales Consultant.
We are looking for a person with passion for our business and the drive to succeed to join our exceptional team.
2. Registered Nurse, RNS Nursing
Casual/Vacation job, Gympie
RNS Nursing is one of Australia's leading nursing agencies - join us to work the shifts that you want to work.
Providing care in home including:
- In home Nursing Assessments
- Wound Care
- Medication Administration
- Diabetes management
- Health Monitoring
- Benefits to working
3. Assistants in Nursing/Personal Carers, RNS Nursing
Casual/Vacation job, Gympie
RNS Nursing is one of Australia's leading nursing agencies - join us to work the shifts that you want to work.
- You Take Control
- You Choose Your Shifts
- You Decide
4. Administration Assistant, Dove Recruitment
Contract/Temp job, Gympie
$28 - $30 per hour
Highly experienced administration assistant with strong Excel knowledge required for a busy livestock manufacturer. Immediate start.
5. Chef, Sushi Flame Japanese Grill
Full Time, Gympie
As a leader in the kitchen you will be in charge of managing and developing the kitchen staff including 2 apprentices, ensuring smooth operation and delivering quality and consistent flavours.
6. Centre Director, Parkside Early Learning Centre
Full Time, Gympie
Parkside ELC is seeking a professional, highly motivated and driven Centre Director to make the role their own and continue the success of the Service
- above award wage plus very generous bonus package
- make the role you own and influence the future direction of the centre
- a well established team and family like atmosphere
7. Support Worker
Casual/Vacation job, Gympie
We are seeking a male casual support worker for day, evening and sleepover shifts in a supported accommodation residence, located in Gympie.
- 121 Care Inc
- Support worker
- Supported accommodation
- Gympie location
8. Executive Assistant, Rattler Railway Company Limited
Full Time job, Gympie
- Reporting to the GM, the Executive Assistant will be an integral part of a small dedicated team, providing support across all aspects of the business.
- Opportunity to contribute to the success of an iconic business
- Varied role with Board exposure
9. Customer sales team member, Outdoor Power Centre
Gympie
We are looking for a new customer sales team member. Our normal working hours are 8am-5pm Mon-Fri and 8am-12noon Sat.
APPLY: Email resumes to admin@outdoorpowercentre.com.
10. Administration & Reception
Full Time job, Gympie
We have an integral position available within our dynamic team, pivoting between working with our clients, sales team and management.
- Modern office environment equipped with leading edge technology
- Values based culture focused on personal and professional development
- Remuneration package will be reflective of your experience