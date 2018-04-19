10 jobs going in Gympie now

These companies are looking for employees in Gympie.

1. Used Car Sales Consultant, Madills

Full Time, Gympie

We have a full time position available now for a Used Car Sales Consultant.

We are looking for a person with passion for our business and the drive to succeed to join our exceptional team.

2. Registered Nurse, RNS Nursing

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

RNS Nursing is one of Australia's leading nursing agencies - join us to work the shifts that you want to work.

Providing care in home including:

In home Nursing Assessments

Wound Care

Medication Administration

Diabetes management

Health Monitoring

Benefits to working

3. Assistants in Nursing/Personal Carers, RNS Nursing

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

RNS Nursing is one of Australia's leading nursing agencies - join us to work the shifts that you want to work.

You Take Control

You Choose Your Shifts

You Decide

4. Administration Assistant, Dove Recruitment

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

$28 - $30 per hour

Highly experienced administration assistant with strong Excel knowledge required for a busy livestock manufacturer. Immediate start.

5. Chef, Sushi Flame Japanese Grill

Full Time, Gympie

As a leader in the kitchen you will be in charge of managing and developing the kitchen staff including 2 apprentices, ensuring smooth operation and delivering quality and consistent flavours.

6. Centre Director, Parkside Early Learning Centre

Full Time, Gympie

Parkside ELC is seeking a professional, highly motivated and driven Centre Director to make the role their own and continue the success of the Service

above award wage plus very generous bonus package

make the role you own and influence the future direction of the centre

a well established team and family like atmosphere

7. Support Worker

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

We are seeking a male casual support worker for day, evening and sleepover shifts in a supported accommodation residence, located in Gympie.

121 Care Inc

Support worker

Supported accommodation

Gympie location

8. Executive Assistant, Rattler Railway Company Limited

Full Time job, Gympie

Reporting to the GM, the Executive Assistant will be an integral part of a small dedicated team, providing support across all aspects of the business.

Opportunity to contribute to the success of an iconic business

Varied role with Board exposure

9. Customer sales team member, Outdoor Power Centre

Gympie

We are looking for a new customer sales team member. Our normal working hours are 8am-5pm Mon-Fri and 8am-12noon Sat.

APPLY: Email resumes to admin@outdoorpowercentre.com.

10. Administration & Reception

Full Time job, Gympie

We have an integral position available within our dynamic team, pivoting between working with our clients, sales team and management.

Modern office environment equipped with leading edge technology

Values based culture focused on personal and professional development

Remuneration package will be reflective of your experience

