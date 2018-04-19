Menu
These companies are looking for employees in Gympie.
10 jobs going in Gympie now

19th Apr 2018 2:54 PM

1. Used Car Sales Consultant, Madills

Full Time, Gympie

We have a full time position available now for a Used Car Sales Consultant.

We are looking for a person with passion for our business and the drive to succeed to join our exceptional team.

APPLY HERE

2. Registered Nurse, RNS Nursing

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

RNS Nursing is one of Australia's leading nursing agencies - join us to work the shifts that you want to work.

Providing care in home including:

  • In home Nursing Assessments
  • Wound Care
  • Medication Administration
  • Diabetes management
  • Health Monitoring
  • Benefits to working

APPLY HERE

3. Assistants in Nursing/Personal Carers, RNS Nursing

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

RNS Nursing is one of Australia's leading nursing agencies - join us to work the shifts that you want to work.

  • You Take Control
  • You Choose Your Shifts
  • You Decide

APPLY HERE

4. Administration Assistant, Dove Recruitment

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

$28 - $30 per hour

Highly experienced administration assistant with strong Excel knowledge required for a busy livestock manufacturer. Immediate start.

APPLY HERE

5. Chef, Sushi Flame Japanese Grill

Full Time, Gympie

As a leader in the kitchen you will be in charge of managing and developing the kitchen staff including 2 apprentices, ensuring smooth operation and delivering quality and consistent flavours.

APPLY HERE

6. Centre Director, Parkside Early Learning Centre

Full Time, Gympie

Parkside ELC is seeking a professional, highly motivated and driven Centre Director to make the role their own and continue the success of the Service

  • above award wage plus very generous bonus package
  • make the role you own and influence the future direction of the centre
  • a well established team and family like atmosphere

APPLY HERE

7. Support Worker

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

We are seeking a male casual support worker for day, evening and sleepover shifts in a supported accommodation residence, located in Gympie.

  • 121 Care Inc
  • Support worker
  • Supported accommodation
  • Gympie location

APPLY HERE

8. Executive Assistant, Rattler Railway Company Limited

Full Time job, Gympie

  • Reporting to the GM, the Executive Assistant will be an integral part of a small dedicated team, providing support across all aspects of the business.
  • Opportunity to contribute to the success of an iconic business
  • Varied role with Board exposure

APPLY HERE

9. Customer sales team member, Outdoor Power Centre

Gympie

We are looking for a new customer sales team member. Our normal working hours are 8am-5pm Mon-Fri and 8am-12noon Sat.

APPLY: Email resumes to admin@outdoorpowercentre.com.

10. Administration & Reception

Full Time job, Gympie

We have an integral position available within our dynamic team, pivoting between working with our clients, sales team and management.

  • Modern office environment equipped with leading edge technology
  • Values based culture focused on personal and professional development
  • Remuneration package will be reflective of your experience

APPLY HERE

Gympie Times

