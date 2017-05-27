10 Jobs available for you in Gympie right now

24°
27th May 2017 4:52 PM
One for the jobseekers, here are a few of the positions currently being offered in and around the Gympie region right now.

1) Sales Team Member - Godfreys Gympie and Noosa. Full-time position.

Australia's leading vacuum retailer is looking for people who want to expand their sales ability while earning top dollar in their retail environment.

Godfreys is currently seeking a salesperson to work in both their Gympie and Noosa stores. Ability to work weekends is essential. APPLY: To apply for this position, please click here.

2) Cosmetics Consultant - Malouf Pharmacies. Part-time position.

Currently looking for an experienced cosmetic consultant for a 29-hour-per-week position on the cosmetic's counter at the Gympie Marketplace location.

Ideal applicant will have experience and knowledge with a number of cosmetics brands, including Elizabeth Arden etc. Customer service and selling skills essential. APPLY: To apply for this position, click here.

3) Carpenter/Cabinetmaker - Rattler Restoration Staff. Full-time position.

The team currently working to restore Gympie's iconic Mary Valley Rattler are looking for an experienced carpenter and/or cabinetmaker to assist with the restoration of the train's interiors.

Experience with woodworking machinery and qualifications in carpentry and joining highly regarded for this important position. Position is full-time for approximately 3 months, but extensions aren't out of the question. APPLY: To apply for this position, click here.

4) Chef - The Gympie RSL Club. Casual position.

The Gympie RSL is seeking a dedicated and motivated chef to join their team in a casual position.

This role requires the successful applicant to deliver high-quality meals with our experienced back of house team. Qualification in commercial cookery a must. APPLY: To apply for this position, click here.

5) Qualified Chef - The Phoenix Hotel Gympie. Full-time position.

Currently seeking a qualified and experienced chef to join their kitchen team. An opportunity to join the leading food venue in Gympie and become part of a great team.

Applicant should have necessary qualifications and excellent communication skills. APPLY: To apply for this position, please click here.

6) Meat Manager - Gympie Supa IGA. Full-time position.

Due to unprecedented growth, Gympie's IGA has decided to take on a new full-time meat manager. Essentially, the applicant will be given the opportunity to treat the department as if it were it's own business. They'll be given the flexibility to tailor the store's service and products offering to meet the specific needs of customers.

Knowledge of retail and food management required. APPLY: To apply for this position, please click here.

7) Fashion Store Manager - Noni B Gympie. Full-time position.

At Gympie's Noni B store, you'll be at the forefront of driving sales, customer service, staff development and stock management. For this position, excellent communication and organisational skills are required.

It's hoped the applicant will be a self-motivated individual with the ability to drive a team. APPLY: To apply for this position, please click here.

8) Vehicle Detailer - Full-time position.

Previous experience preferred. APPLY: To apply for this position, please click here.

9) Kennel Attendant at Pomona - Full-time position.

Smart Pups Assistance Dogs is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to improving the safety and quality of life of children with special needs.

Seeking a community minded individual with personal drive, energy and integrity to join the team. Successful applicants will be positive, confident and self motivated.

APPLY: To apply for this position, please click here.

10) Madill Holden First Year Apprentice Technician - Full-time position.

A great opportunity for a full-time 1st year apprentice technician at the Madill Holden dealership in Gympie.

Start date - ASAP.

APPLY: Please submit all applications to applications@madill.com.au

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie jobs jobs jobseekers

