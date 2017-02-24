33°
15 houses for sale in Gympie under $200,000

Frances Klein
2nd Feb 2017 11:25 AM Updated: 24th Feb 2017 12:22 PM

1.

6 Victory St, Gympie: $179,000
6 Victory St, Gympie: $179,000 Contributed

6 Victory St, Gympie

 $179,000

THIS is a lovely street with renovated homes so any effort put into sprucing up this 1940 home will be well worth it.

With just over ½ acre of land so close to town and a house with potential, it really deserves your serious attention
There could even be the potential for possible sub-division (STCA).

The home has good timber floors and French doors and only your imagination will determine how beautiful the end result will be. There are 4 bedrooms with potential for a floor plan change as 2 rooms inter-connect, a front entry/sunroom and a spacious light filled living room. There are ceiling fans in the property. 
 

 Features

  • Property Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms:1
  • Land Size: 2231 m² (approx)

VIEW LISTING

2.

14 McMahon Rd, Monkland: $185,000
14 McMahon Rd, Monkland: $185,000 Contributed

14 McMahon Rd, Monkland

"Now is the time to break into Gympie's growing market, with this property priced for quick sale. For the astute investors, an approximate weekly rental return of $250 per week, makes this a very attractive opportunity."

Features:

  • Land Size:686 m² (approx)
  • Bedrooms:3, with built ins
  • Bathrooms:1
  • Large air-conditioned open plan living area
  • Good sized main bathroom/laundry room
  • Front entertaining space
  • One car accommodation underneath with extra storage options
  • Established trees and gardens/rainwater tank
  • Garage Spaces:1

VIEW LISTING

3.

18 Widgee Crossing Rd: $189,000.
18 Widgee Crossing Rd: $189,000. Contributed

18 Widgee Crossing Rd, Gympie

$189,000

WITH two sleep outs and separate lounge/dining this large fully-fenced two bedroom home is ideal for kids and pets.

High ceilings throughout intensify the space and a lovely rural outlook never to be built out. Good size dining room and the kitchen has gas cooking, dishwasher and large corner pantry.

Under the home there's heaps of storage, the foundations are solid with steel and concrete stumps and side access to the two car shed.

Features:

Land Size:1204 m² (approx)

  • Bedrooms:2
  • Bathrooms:1
  • Toilets:1
  • Dishwasher
  • Garage Spaces:2
  • Fully Fenced

VIEW LISTING

4.

9 Norman St Gympie: $179,000
9 Norman St Gympie: $179,000 Contributed

9 Norman St, Gympie

$179,000

THIS neat and tidy post-war home is highlighted with original features and is close to schools, shops and all amenities making it a great investment. It is guaranteed to get a great rent return.

Features:

  • Land Size:509 m² (approx)
  • 2 Bedrooms - built in robes
  • Separate Living - air conditioned
  • 1 Bathroom - 2 toilets
  • Fully Fenced - low maintenance
  • 1 Car accommodation
  • Covered outdoor entertainment area
  • Air Conditioning

VIEW LISTING

5.

58 Henry St, Gympie: $199,000
58 Henry St, Gympie: $199,000 Contributed

58 Henry St, Gympie

$199,000

HAVE you been looking for a project? This home has so much potential and what a great location.

* Three good bedrooms with built-ins in two
* Generous-sized eat-in kitchen plus walk-in pantry
* Large open plan living area
* The home is constructed of brick with aluminium cladding and timber, block stumps & hardwood floors
* Located within walking distance to schools, hospital, transport and all amenities close-by 
* The block is 506m2 and fully fenced
 

Features

  • Property Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms:1
  • Land Size:506 m² (approx)
  • Toilets:1
  • Secure Parking
  • Garage Spaces: 2
  • Built-In Wardrobes
  • Close to Schools
  • Close to Shops
  • Close to Transport

VIEW LISTING

6.

43 Smyth St, Gympie: Offers Over $190,000
43 Smyth St, Gympie: Offers Over $190,000 Contributed

43 Smyth St, Gympie

Offers over $190, 000

THIS little hidden treasure close to town, schools and sports fields is the perfect family home. Set on 675m2 this property has lots of room for the kids to play plus a fabulous three bay lock up shed out the back for two cars, all the toys and a laundry area.

Inside the home offers a large kitchen, polished floor boards, spacious separate lounge which flows onto an extra room currently used as a bedroom plus two double bedrooms.

Features

  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Land Size: 675 m² (approx)
  • Toilets: 1
  • Garage Spaces: 2

VIEW LISTING

 

7.

 

14 Nelson Rd, Gympie: $198,000
14 Nelson Rd, Gympie: $198,000 Contributed

 

14 Nelson Rd, Gympie

 $198,000

THIS little cutie is in a prime location and only a short walk to Mary St, schools and sporting facilities. High and dry in an elevated position.

Features

  • 2 generous bedrooms with built ins
  • Separate lounge and dining 
  • Small rear fully fenced backyard 
  • 2 x garages 
  • Air conditioning
  • Established gardens
  • Property Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Garage Spaces: 2
  • Built-In Wardrobes
  • Close to Schools
  • Close to Shops

VIEW LISTING

8.

11 Cartwright Rd, Gympie: $129,000
11 Cartwright Rd, Gympie: $129,000 Contributed

11 Cartwright Rd, Gympie

$129,000

THIS has got to be the cheapest 'house' in Gympie. It would be ideal for a sports club to purchase instead of leasing with an excellent location, close proximity to CBD, near schools and squash centre.

Approximately 100m2 hall on 481m2 land.

Features:

  • Land Size:481 m² (approx)
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Toilets:1
  • Garage Spaces:1

VIEW LISTING

9.

47 Cootharaba Rd, Gympie: $199,000
47 Cootharaba Rd, Gympie: $199,000 Contributed

47 Cootharaba Rd, Gympie

$199,000

"Massive block with development potential."

SUCH a grand opportunity situated on a whopping 1,285m2, offering the new purchaser a multitude of possibilities, this home is located in a convenient area of Gympie, close to shops, sporting fields, primary and secondary schools and a short walk to the aquatic centre.

Features:

  • Large 1,285m2 block with development opportunities (STCA)
  • 2 Bedroom plus 1 sunroom home
  • Single carport
  • Side access
  • Plenty of windows for ventilation
  • Built on concrete stumps
  • Current rental return of $195 per week
  • Carport Spaces: 1

VIEW LISTING

 

10.

50 Chatsworth Rd, Gympie: $195,000
50 Chatsworth Rd, Gympie: $195,000 Contributed

50 Chatsworth Rd, Gympie

$195,000

"CALLING renovators, handymen or budget buyers. This solid hardwood framed home needs your attention."

SET on a fully fenced, gently sloping 1005m2 (quarter acre) allotment on Gympie's north side, this home has three bedrooms, the main with walk-in-robe. The kitchen and dining is combined and there is a second shower and toilet in the laundry. The lounge room is air-conditioned and there is a study at the front entry area.

A covered outside entertaining area and concrete driveway lead to the 8m x 8m Besser block shed which as electricity and concrete floor.

Features

  • Land Size:1005 m² (approx)
  • Bedrooms:3
  • Bathrooms:2
  • Air Conditioning
  • Garage Spaces:2

VIEW LISTING

 

11.

6 Simone Crt, Gympie: $195,000
6 Simone Crt, Gympie: $195,000 Contributed

6 Simone Ct, Gympie

$195,000

"Views and trees."

A QUEENSLANDER set on 963m2 adjoining parkland, this three bedroom high set home is concreted under and has a large verandah that faces the south to collect breezes. It has a modern kitchen, polished floors and is only minutes to town, Bunnings and Harvey Norman.

Features

  • Land Size:963 m² (approx)
  • Bedrooms:3
  • Bathrooms:1
  • Price per m²:$202
  • Carport Spaces:2
  • Verandah
  • Fenced

VIEW LISTING

 

12.

30 Violet St, Gympie: $189,500
30 Violet St, Gympie: $189,500 Contributed

30 Violet St, Gympie

$189,500

THIS highset weatherboard house is currently rented and grossing $11,440 per annum.

The large 903m2 block on the Bruce Hwy has 20m frontage and direct access, with high exposure and on the commercial corridor.

Zoned Low Impact/Light Industry it is primed for set and forget, development or home based business STCA.

Close to schools, shops and transport, the home is fenced with cinder block below and weatherboard upper.

Features

  • Land Size:903 m² (approx)
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Country style kitchen
  • Polished floors
  • Open Car Spaces:2

VIEW LISTING

 

13.

5 Blake St, Gympie: $190,000
5 Blake St, Gympie: $190,000 Contributed

5 Blake St, Gympie

$190,000

OUT of the 100 year ARI floodline, with a long term renter in place, properties like this under $200,000 don't come up that often. Walking distance to large shopping centre and most amenities and features a renovated kitchen and bathroom.

Features:

  • Land Size:700 m² (approx)
  • New roof
  • Lockable shed/garage
  • Relaxing sunroom at the entry of the home
  • Private street with good neighbours
  • Two good size bedrooms
  • Carport Spaces:1
  • Garage Spaces:1

VIEW LISTING

 

14.

2 Dent Ln, Gympie: $179,000
2 Dent Ln, Gympie: $179,000 Contributed

2 Dent Ln, Gympie

$179,000

THIS perfect 'Renovator or Investment' opportunity is ideally positioned and only walking distance to Gympie Central Shopping Centre.

The two bedroom home sits on a fully fenced flood free 516m2 allotment and features dine in kitchen, two good-sized bedrooms, one with air-conditioning and a 3m x 3m garden shed.

Features

  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Land Size: 5 16 m²
  • Air Conditioning
  • Carport Spaces: 1
  • Close to Schools
  • Close to Shops
  • Close to Transport

VIEW LISTING

15.

 

Address on request, Gympie: $153,000
Address on request, Gympie: $153,000 Contributed

 

Address on request, Gympie

$153,000

LOCATED in a great spot on a 510m2 allotment - overlooking a park-like area, this 'Chamferboard' home has hardwood floors, two large bedrooms and open plan living/kitchen/dining area.

Fenced on two sides with a church and grounds on one side boundary, it is only a walk to shops and schools.

This property is flood free and offers a rental return of $150 per week.

Features

  • Land Size: 510 m² (approx)
  • Bedrooms:2
  • Bathrooms:1
  • Floorboards

VIEW LISTING

