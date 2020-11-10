10 hidden gems under $250K in Gympie region

BARGAIN: These are just some of the properties $250,000 can get you in the Gympie region today.

BARGAIN: These are just some of the properties $250,000 can get you in the Gympie region today.

1. 155 Pine Street, Gympie

PRICE: $235,000

FOR SALE: 155 Pine Street, Gympie

LOOKING for an ideal investment that is priced well and gives you options for future growth? This is the perfect place to start.

Proudly sitting in the ultra quiet no through end of the road, 155 Pine Street is ideally located within walking distance to all amenities and is full of character and charm.

Post war character home on a fully fenced 766m2 block

Two large bedrooms, plus separate office or study

Polished timber floors throughout

Open plan kitchen and dining room space

Large front lounge room, with French doors leading out to front verandah

Main bathroom with toilet, shower/bath combo and vanity and linen cupboard

Twin timber back decks, overlooking the back yard and gardens

Laundry room with storage space

Single carport with full concrete driveway

3m x 2m garden shed, established trees and gardens

Currently tenanted until mid May next year, so please allow at least 24 hours notice for viewing

LISTING HERE

2. 78 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie

PRICE: $249,000

FOR SALE: 78 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie

LOOKING for an investment or renovator? Brimming with charm and overlooking Gympie this Queenslander is the ideal opportunity.

Property Features:

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Hardwood Queenslander

Character features such as French doors, casement windows & hardwood timber floors

Fully fenced 600m2 allotment with established trees for privacy

Ducted air-conditioning throughout

Extra large kitchen

Rear deck overlooking Gympie

Single carport vehicle accommodation

New Roof

Currently rented for $270.00 per week

LISTING HERE

RELATED: 10 biggest property sales in Mary Valley history

3 . 179 Aborten Rd, Glenwood

PRICE: Offers over $249,000

FOR SALE: 179 Aborten Rd, Glenwood

BUILT towards the middle of the nearly two acre block, this home is private and ready to move into straight away. With heaps of potential and a decent sized shed, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

Featuring:

Highset hardwood Queenslander home on concrete stumps

3 bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-in robes

Gas got water plus NBN and Foxtel connected

2 vehicle parking & laundry underneath – extra high giving the option to build-in downstairs if desired

3-bay shed with 2 car bays and workshop

Fully dog proof fenced and level 7,000m2 block

LISTING HERE

4. 85 Noosa Rd, Monkland

PRICE: Offers over $250,000

FOR SALE: 85 Noosa Road, Monkland

THIS is an ideal opportunity to build your investment portfolio with this home currently tenanted until March 2021.

This lowset weatherboard home features:

– Solid weatherboard home set on a 600m2 block of nice flat land

– Private, full length front verandah with enough room for outdoor entertaining

– Older style kitchen with lots of room and endless possibilities

– Warm, cosy lounge room is centrally located

– Quaint three bedrooms, bathroom with shower over bath

– Freshly painted throughout the inside of the home

– Single carport, separate laundry, partially fenced block

– Public transport past the door

– Close to local school, football field and Lake Alford Park

LISTING HERE

BEACH MOGULS: Who owns the best real estate at Rainbow

5. 34-36 Main Street, Kandanga

Price: $245,000

FOR SALE: 34-36 Main Street, Kandanga

AS CUTE as a button and nestled within a tropical oasis setting is this well presented and modern steel framed cottage. Ultra-low maintenance and a great opportunity for someone looking for a country lifestyle in the sought-after Mary Valley.

Property features include:

1,978m2 block on 2 titles, peaceful tropical oasis

Low maintenance cottage nestled privately back from the road

Cute front porch overlooks the gardens and established trees

Open plan kitchen and dining area with ceiling fan

Bedroom area leads to functional bathroom

Air conditioning and plenty of windows for natural light

Large carport with concrete slab also incorporates laundry area

Connected to town water and power

Short stroll to local shop, pub, school etc

Sought after Mary Valley lifestyle

LISTING HERE

6. 27 Varley Road South, Glenwood

PRICE: $226, 000

FOR SALE: 27 Varley Road South, Glenwood

YOU can’t go wrong with this highset home with a three bedrooms all with built ins in an open design.

Very spacious living area and quality laminated flooring the main bedroom is extra large and the bonus of a second toilet.

The wide varanda off the dining room area offers plenty of privacy for those lazy leisurely days to just sit and relax and enjoy the native birds and wild life of the local area.

The grounds have mostly natural timber surrounds the fully fenced yard so if you are looking for privacy and position and price then this is the for you.

LISTING HERE

7. 1/6 and 2/6 Poinciana Lane, Gympie

PRICE: Offers over $240,000 per villa

FOR SALE: Unit 1 & 2, 6 Poinciana Lane, Gympie

INVESTMENT opportunity with great returns.

These two x two-bedroom, one-bathroom modern stand-alone brick villas are in a quiet cul-de-sac. Centrally located within walking distance to shops, parks and schools. These two villas are currently operating under the NRAS scheme with secure returns on investment. They are separately strata titled and can be sold separately or together.

LISTING HERE

8. 5/40 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay

PRICE: $199,000

FOR SALE: Unit 5, 40 Esplanade, Tin Can Bay

WOW what a price …$199,00 for Tin Can Bay waterfront property.

This two bedroom unit is clean and fresh with modern furniture which is included in the sale. The unit is part of a small complex consisting of 11 units with onsite managers. The units are predominantly holiday let with fantastic occupancy.

This self contained unit is a great little property. Enjoy the grounds, dip in the pool or have a BBQ. Single carport allocation for this unit.

LISTING HERE

9. Lot 418 Arboreleven Road, Glenwood

PRICE: Offers over $167,000

FOR SALE: Lot 418 Arboreleven Road, Glenwood

THIS three-bedroom elevated home has had most of the hard work done, and offers cheap value to get into the housing market.

It is set on 5008m2 with a dam, gently sloping land and fenced on two sides.

The house is set at the required height to build underneath.

Internally there’s a new kitchen and bathroom, new floor coverings and open plan living.

This is an unfinished project.

LISTING HERE

10. 30a and 30b/1513 Old Bruce Highway, Kybong

$68,000 EACH

FOR SALE: 30a & 30b, 1513 Old Bruce Highway, Kybong

REST Easy Village is a well-presented and well-maintained park with predominantly long stay owners and tenants.

There is an on-site manager with a park office/reception and some excellent park facilities. The common areas include a pool and associated community shed, a laundry and ladies and gents facilities. There are sealed driveways right through the park.

The cabins offered for sale sit side-by-side and, although they are a couple of years old, they look brand new. Each cabin has an open plan living area that includes a kitchen with gas cooking and have vinyl floorcoverings and blinds. They both have one bedroom, one modern bathroom and a covered front veranda.

The sale is the cabins only and does not include any land component; weekly park fees apply. Leases are in place for both cabins and details can be supplied on application.

Rest Easy Village is located opposite the Puma Service Centre on the Old Bruce Highway at Kybong.

It’s 10 minutes from Gympie and has easy access to the new freeway, on your way to anywhere.

FULL LISTING