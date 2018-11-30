10 Gympie trekkers unite for Australia's biggest killer

IT'S one of Australia's biggest killers and a leading cause of disability, affecting Gympie residents each year.

A stroke is a medical condition that affects many people, with recent statistics showing those living in regional areas are 19 per cent more inclined to suffer a stroke than those living in metropolitan areas.

But a group of around 10 people trekked Gympie's river walk on Thursday afternoon donned in their blue shirts to raise awareness of stroke and funds for research.

Stroke clinical nurse for the Gympie Hospital Bec Sjodin believes education is key.

"I want our community to have access to increased support and services to help support themselves and their loved ones in their journey after stroke,” Ms Sjodin said.

"Educating the community on knowing what to look for and how to prevent strokes and when somebody has a stroke is important, that there are treatments and support services available to help people in their homes.”

Ms Sjodin said resources at the Gympie Hospital had improved over the years.

"Our resources have improved recently. Now we can look at doing some thrombolysis, which is an intervention in the very early stages after somebody has had a stroke,” she said.

"We have advanced imaging happening which means we can refer to more elaborate interventions, we have a stroke unit which is proven to be one of the best interventions you can have in a stroke unit.”

"We have access to some of the best specialists in Queensland.”

Ms Sjodin said there were many reasons why people suffered from strokes.

"It can be caused by modifiable risk factors such as high blood pressure, smoking, weight, or it can be things like irregular heartbeat, heat stroke and a haemorrhagic stroke, which is a bleed,” she said.

With the success of Thursday night's walk, Ms Sjodin has her eyes set for another trek next year where pets will be allowed.

"We've raised a few hundred with this fundraiser, which is good,” she said.