10 Gympie region homes under $250k

1. 28 Bligh Street, Kilkivan, QLD 4600

28 Bligh Street, Kilkivan

Valued at $164,500

3 bed, 1 bath, 5 car

Located in the heart of Kilkivan this home features three bedrooms, solid hardwood floors, and combines many original features with modern modifications such as open plan living and a newly renovated bathroom. There are balconies front and back, airconditioning, an office and a separate double lock up garage. Walk to the school, cafe, general store, service station and more from the cheapest flood-free home in the region. See listing here.

6 Booubyjan Street, Goomeri

2. 6 Booubyjan Street, Goomeri, QLD 4601

$165,000

4 bed, 1 bath, 2 car

Don’t miss the fantastic opportunity to snap up a four-bedroom house in the growing town of Goomeri for only $165,000. Featuring an open plan lounge and dining area with split system airconditioning, a full-length back balcony for entertaining or relaxing, a laundry and separate toilet, and lovely landscaped garden. See listing here.

5/40 The Esplanade, Tin Can Bay

3. 5/40 The Esplanade, Tin Can Bay, QLD 4580

$199,000

2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

This clean and fresh waterfront unit has stunning views and is furnished with modern pieces included in the sale price. The two bedrooms have built in wardrobes, there is an open living plan with airconditioning and easy access to a patio with water views. This self-contained unit is perfect for singles or a couple, and there is a pool and barbecue area on the grounds. See listing here.

2 Olive Street, Goomeri

4. 2 Olive Street, Goomeri, QLD 4601

$205,000

3 bed, 2 bath, 5 car

This spacious family home sits on a half acre and features a large covered veranda and the front and side, three bedrooms, open plan living and a modern kitchen. There are two bathrooms with showers, and a sauna is installed in the main one. The home is airconditioned, has a double car port, and a solar system installed. See listing here.

10 Oak Street, Gympie

5. 10 Oak Street, Gympie, QLD 4570

$209,000

3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

This home has three large bedrooms, hardwood floors, and a fully fenced back yard with established fruit trees. The home needs some TLC but is a perfect starter house for a young family as properties this cheap are becoming rare. The solid home sits on a 787 sqm flood-free block, is close to several schools and a day care centre. See listing here.

4a Cogan Street, Gympie

6. 4a Cogan Street, Gympie, QLD 4570

Offers over $210,000

3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

This high set, three bedroom home is perfect for a couple or small family. This house is in good condition and features hardwood floors, high ceilings and French doors, and a new roof. The house is conveniently located close to several parks, schools, and the popular aquatic centre. See listing here.

15 Sunrise Road, Glenwood

7. 15 Sunrise Road, Glenwood, QLD 4570

$230,000

4 bed, 1 bath, 2 car

Located in the quiet town of Glenwood just 30 minutes north of Gympie, this property is perfect for a small family or retirees with plenty of room for a boat, caravan or trailer. This home features four bedrooms, and the sale includes a microwave, fridge and washing machine. Perfect for self-sufficient, eco-friendly living, this home has three large rainwater tanks, an eight-panel solar system and plenty of established fruit trees. See listing here.

6 Nash Street, Gympie

8. 6 Nash Street, Gympie, QLD 4570

$235,000

3 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

Don’t miss the opportunity to secure this neat three bedroom home in the heart of Gympie’s CBD. The family home features a renovated kitchen, ceiling fans and airconditioning throughout, an outdoor veranda with fantastic views and a brand new roof and insulation has been installed. See listing here.

54 Hilton Road, Gympie

9. 54 Hilton Road, Gympie, QLD 4570

Offers over $235,000

2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car

This neat and tidy home is ideally located walking distance to schools and shopping centres and backs on to Leprechaun Park. It features two good sized bedrooms, a large bathroom, and kitchen with gas stove top and walk in pantry. The home has polished hardwood timber flooring throughout, and the living room features reverse cycle airconditioning. See listing here.

7 Tyrrell Road, Monkland

10. 7 Tyrrell Road, Monkland, QLD 4570

Offers over $239,000

2 bed, 1 bath, 2 car

This beautiful Queenslander features two bedrooms and two large sunrooms, and can easily be converted to a three or four bedroom home. The central loungeroom has a fireplace, and the open planned kitchen and dining are spacious and light thanks to casement windows throughout the home. It also features hardwood floors, a workshop and laundry under the house and fenced backyard with room for a pool and shed. See listing here.