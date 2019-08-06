10 Gympie events not to miss in August

THIS month is set to be a busy one for the Gympie region with 10 exciting events on offer.

From the Jazz and Wine Festival to the Erin Pilling Fundraiser and the annual Gympie Music Muster, there are many events that can cater for everyone.

1. Jazz and Wine Festival

Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival - Andrew Folks and Lisa Tilsed. Leeroy Todd

When: August 10

Time: 2-6pm

Where: Gunabul Homestead

Cost: $30pp

THE Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival is a relaxing afternoon listening to music and sipping purchased wine on blankets in the paddock of the Gunabul Homestead. The event allows BYO blankets and food with food available for purchase, although alcohol will need to be purchased from the vendor. All proceeds will go to the Gympie Hospital. Bookings are not essential. For more information please visit this website.

2. Erin Pilling Fundraiser

Teana Black and Adam Martin from Helltown Hot Rods in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

When: August 10

Time: 10am

Where: HellTown Hotrods

Cost: Free

A DAY out for all the family to enjoy with activities such as a bouncing castle and face paint for the kids, with craft beer tasting, and touring car masters for the adults. It's a family day out with something for everyone. Please phone Teana Black on 5483 5586.

3. Tunes by the Tracks

Alice Benfer is set to perform on Sunday August 11 at the Mary Valley Rattler

When: August 11

Time: 11am-3pm

Where: Mary Valley Rattler

Cost: Free

TAKE a ride on the historic Mary Valley Rattler or have something to eat in the café. Listen to Muster performer Alice Benfer from 11am. For more information please visit their facebook site.

4. Gympie Craft Beer Rising

When: August 17

Time: 5-11pm

Where: Zesty Edibles, Gunabul Homestead

Cost: $75. Tickets are limited.

TAKE a night to enjoy five pots of freshly poured seasonal craft beers and good food from Beauty and the Beard. Seats will sell fast. Please phone 5482 3107 or book here.

5. Nolan Muster Cup

Pat Nolan getting ready for Gympie Muster Cup last year. Renee Albrecht

When: August 17

Time: 11am with racing starting from 1pm

Where: Gympie Turf Club

Cost: $12 general entry

COME and enjoy a day of racing, live music, fashions on the field with the chance to win big prizes.

6. Wild West Farm Trail

Jodie Cameron of Barenuts with Megan Haussmann at the opening of Sunshine Coast 153-degrees East in the airport's domestic terminal. Erle Levey

When: August 17-18

Time: 9am-4pm

Where: Various locations across the Gympie region.

CHECK out the map and information provided on their facebook page to see what local farms and attractions are available for showing on the trail. Please phone Jodie Cameron on 4193 9441or email info@barenuts.com.au. For more information please visit here:

7. Come and Try Day

When: August 18

Time: 10am-2pm

Where: Jim Geiger Oval

Cost: Free

A FUN day for kids of all ages to come and try their hand and learn more about baseball, T-ball, and rookie-ball. Please visit the facebook site for more information.

8. Gympie Muster Music Festival

Gympie Muster 2018 Chris Smith, James Lincolm, Ben Kennedy, Jim Somerville, Eli Collins. The Muster is on again this month from August 22-25. Renee Albrecht

When: August 22-25

Where: Amamoor Creek Forest

GET your camping gear ready and claim your spot, the Gympie Muster Music Festival is back in town, bringing along a weekend's worth of live music, jammin' workshops, tasty food, and lots of activities for the kids to enjoy too. Please book your tickets here.

9. Welcome to A-Grade

When: August 24

Time: 1-7pm

Where: Albert Park

Cost: Free

COME and watch the boys battle it out on the Rugby field and enjoy an afternoon of watching sports. For more information please visit the facebook page.

10. Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

When: August 31

Time: 8-11.30am

Where: Cooloola Berries, 856 Tagigan Road.

Cost: $10

MENTION Cooloola Christian College when purchasing your breakfast and a portion of your $10 will go towards helping the school raise funds. Please visit the facebook page for more information.