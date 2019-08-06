10 Gympie events not to miss in August
THIS month is set to be a busy one for the Gympie region with 10 exciting events on offer.
From the Jazz and Wine Festival to the Erin Pilling Fundraiser and the annual Gympie Music Muster, there are many events that can cater for everyone.
1. Jazz and Wine Festival
When: August 10
Time: 2-6pm
Where: Gunabul Homestead
Cost: $30pp
THE Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival is a relaxing afternoon listening to music and sipping purchased wine on blankets in the paddock of the Gunabul Homestead. The event allows BYO blankets and food with food available for purchase, although alcohol will need to be purchased from the vendor. All proceeds will go to the Gympie Hospital. Bookings are not essential. For more information please visit this website.
2. Erin Pilling Fundraiser
When: August 10
Time: 10am
Where: HellTown Hotrods
Cost: Free
A DAY out for all the family to enjoy with activities such as a bouncing castle and face paint for the kids, with craft beer tasting, and touring car masters for the adults. It's a family day out with something for everyone. Please phone Teana Black on 5483 5586.
3. Tunes by the Tracks
When: August 11
Time: 11am-3pm
Where: Mary Valley Rattler
Cost: Free
TAKE a ride on the historic Mary Valley Rattler or have something to eat in the café. Listen to Muster performer Alice Benfer from 11am. For more information please visit their facebook site.
4. Gympie Craft Beer Rising
When: August 17
Time: 5-11pm
Where: Zesty Edibles, Gunabul Homestead
Cost: $75. Tickets are limited.
TAKE a night to enjoy five pots of freshly poured seasonal craft beers and good food from Beauty and the Beard. Seats will sell fast. Please phone 5482 3107 or book here.
5. Nolan Muster Cup
When: August 17
Time: 11am with racing starting from 1pm
Where: Gympie Turf Club
Cost: $12 general entry
COME and enjoy a day of racing, live music, fashions on the field with the chance to win big prizes.
6. Wild West Farm Trail
When: August 17-18
Time: 9am-4pm
Where: Various locations across the Gympie region.
CHECK out the map and information provided on their facebook page to see what local farms and attractions are available for showing on the trail. Please phone Jodie Cameron on 4193 9441or email info@barenuts.com.au. For more information please visit here:
7. Come and Try Day
When: August 18
Time: 10am-2pm
Where: Jim Geiger Oval
Cost: Free
A FUN day for kids of all ages to come and try their hand and learn more about baseball, T-ball, and rookie-ball. Please visit the facebook site for more information.
8. Gympie Muster Music Festival
When: August 22-25
Where: Amamoor Creek Forest
GET your camping gear ready and claim your spot, the Gympie Muster Music Festival is back in town, bringing along a weekend's worth of live music, jammin' workshops, tasty food, and lots of activities for the kids to enjoy too. Please book your tickets here.
9. Welcome to A-Grade
When: August 24
Time: 1-7pm
Where: Albert Park
Cost: Free
COME and watch the boys battle it out on the Rugby field and enjoy an afternoon of watching sports. For more information please visit the facebook page.
10. Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser
When: August 31
Time: 8-11.30am
Where: Cooloola Berries, 856 Tagigan Road.
Cost: $10
MENTION Cooloola Christian College when purchasing your breakfast and a portion of your $10 will go towards helping the school raise funds. Please visit the facebook page for more information.