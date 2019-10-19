10 Gympie drink or drug drivers face the music in court

A MAN who was caught driving after drinking marijuana in his tea to give himself an appetite was one of 10 Gympie region drink or drug drivers who faced the Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Allan Francis Kerslake, 68 had marijuana residue in his saliva when he was tested by police at Glenwood on August 8.

He explained to Magistrate Chris Callaghan he had since stopped drinking the marijuana after receiving a medication to help with his appetite.

Mr Callaghan fined Kerslake $150 and banned him from driving for one month, but no conviction was recorded.

Barry Allen Maher, 49, was caught driving with marijuana in his saliva on Old Maryborough Rd on June 20. He also had possession of .088g of marijuana, a bong and some scissors.

Maher was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Nathan Lucas Henderson, 42, blew .055 at Pialba on August 22. He was fined $150 and disqualified for one month with no conviction recorded.

Losa May Morrison, 35, blew over the middle alcohol limit at .105 on Channon St on September 29. She was fined $400 and disqualified for the mandatory minimum three months, but no conviction was recorded.

Robert James Henry Melnyk, 38, was caught driving with methamphetamine and marijuana residue in his saliva on Monkland St on August 10. He was fined $150 and banned from driving for one month. A conviction was not recorded.

Peter James Armitage, 46, had marijuana residue in his saliva while on a C class probationary licence when he was stopped at Traveston on August 12. He was fined $150 and banned from driving for one month with no conviction recorded.

Kylee Samone Bunk, 39, blew .078 at Moranbah on May 24. She pleaded guilty to driving while over the general alcohol limit, was fined $250 and banned from driving for two months with no conviction recorded.

Miriam Jane Rankin, 40, was over the general alcohol limit when she blew .063 on Rodney Drive, Curra September 27. She was handed a three month suspension from driving, but no conviction was recorded.

Andrew Robert Page, 38, had methamphetamine in his saliva when he was stopped while driving on a suspended licence at Longreach on April 3. He was fined a total of $350 and suspended for seven months for the two offences. No conviction was recorded for either offence.

Darren Ronald Smith-Crossley, 53, had marijuana residue in his saliva while driving on a probationary licence on Monkland St on August 7. His licence was suspended for three months and fined $300 with no conviction recorded.