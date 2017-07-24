10 furry friends waiting for you at the RSPCA

Celia
Age: Two years, three months
CELIA has come all the way from Townsville to Gympie in the hope of finding her new family.
She is looking forward to meeting any prospective adoptees and convincing them she is the one.
George
Age: Two years, eight months
GEORGE is a beautiful boy with a beautiful temperament.
His long coat needs grooming to keep him looking as handsome as possible, and he's an indoor cat who enjoys being warm and comfortable.
He loves playing with pipe cleaners, too.
Ninja
Age: Five years, three months
NINJA is a sweet affectionate cat with lots of love and purrs to give.
He is eager to find a family who appreciates how awesome he is.
Paisley
Age: One year
THIS beautiful manx is looking for her new forever home.
If you've got a spare lap or an extra cuddle to give, she'd love to receive it.
Ruben
Age: Nine years, four months
THIS handsome gentleman has a beautiful coat and loves attention.
Andy
Breed: Bull arab (mixed)
Age: One year, three months
ANDY is a bit shy and would love to meet any other dogs in your life first, but he is a loving friend who is excited to find his new forever home.
Duke
Breed: English staffordshire bull terrier (mixed)
Age: Five years
DUKE is a bit shy due to an old injury on his face, but he is very friendly once you get to know him.
If you have a safe place to play and a ball to chase, he'd be the perfect friend for you.
Elf
Breed: American staffordshire bull terrier (mixed)
Age: Three years, one month
ELF is very affectionate and loves a good snuggle.
He'd love a large yard because he can be quite active.
Hamish
Breed: Bull arab (mixed)
Age: One year
HAMISH is a chilled out dog who wants to be friends with everyone.
He would like to meet any other special dog in your life first, but if you have a safe yard and plenty of toys then he'd love to met you.
Spud
Breed: Rhodesian ridgeback (mixed)
Age: Two years, one months
SPUD is a sweet, affectionate boy who loves a good cuddle.
He can be nervous in new environments, and would be best suited in a calm home with structure and routtine to keep him settled.