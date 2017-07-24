26°
10 furry friends waiting for you at the RSPCA

scott kovacevic
| 24th Jul 2017 3:07 PM
George is just one of the lovely and cuddly animals waiting to make new friends at the Gympie RSPCA.
George is just one of the lovely and cuddly animals waiting to make new friends at the Gympie RSPCA. Contributed

Celia

Celia.
Celia. Contributed

Age: Two years, three months

CELIA has come all the way from Townsville to Gympie in the hope of finding her new family.

She is looking forward to meeting any prospective adoptees and convincing them she is the one.

George

George.
George. Contributed

Age: Two years, eight months

GEORGE is a beautiful boy with a beautiful temperament.

His long coat needs grooming to keep him looking as handsome as possible, and he's an indoor cat who enjoys being warm and comfortable.

He loves playing with pipe cleaners, too.

Ninja

Ninja.
Ninja. Contributed

Age: Five years, three months

NINJA is a sweet affectionate cat with lots of love and purrs to give.

He is eager to find a family who appreciates how awesome he is.

Paisley

Paisley.
Paisley. Contributed

Age: One year

THIS beautiful manx is looking for her new forever home.

If you've got a spare lap or an extra cuddle to give, she'd love to receive it.

Ruben

Ruben.
Ruben. Contributed

Age: Nine years, four months

THIS handsome gentleman has a beautiful coat and loves attention.

Andy

Andy.
Andy. Contributed

Breed: Bull arab (mixed)

Age: One year, three months

ANDY is a bit shy and would love to meet any other dogs in your life first, but he is a loving friend who is excited to find his new forever home.

Duke

Duke.
Duke. Contributed

Breed: English staffordshire bull terrier (mixed)

Age: Five years

DUKE is a bit shy due to an old injury on his face, but he is very friendly once you get to know him.

If you have a safe place to play and a ball to chase, he'd be the perfect friend for you.

Elf

Elf.
Elf. Contributed

Breed: American staffordshire bull terrier (mixed)

Age: Three years, one month

ELF is very affectionate and loves a good snuggle.

He'd love a large yard because he can be quite active.

Hamish

Hamish.
Hamish. Contributed

Breed: Bull arab (mixed)

Age: One year

HAMISH is a chilled out dog who wants to be friends with everyone.

He would like to meet any other special dog in your life first, but if you have a safe yard and plenty of toys then he'd love to met you.

Spud

Spud.
Spud. Contributed

Breed: Rhodesian ridgeback (mixed)

Age: Two years, one months

SPUD is a sweet, affectionate boy who loves a good cuddle.

He can be nervous in new environments, and would be best suited in a calm home with structure and routtine to keep him settled.

Topics:  gympie rspca pet adoption pets rspca

