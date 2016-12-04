10 furry friends waiting for you at the Gympie RSPCA

WITH Christmas just around the corner, there's never been a better time to spread some holiday cheer to the many animals without a home currently at the RSPCA.

Here are just a few waiting for a good home to go to.

Cats

Soda, 9 months old

Soda Contributed

A very elegant lady looking for a special home. She's strong and independent, but still needs someone to cuddle up on at night.

Snickers, 2 years, 2 months old

Snickers Contributed

After arriving at the Gympie shelter heavily pregnant, she has since given birth to three kittens and is now looking for a home of her own.

A very affectionate friend, she's looking for her next big adventure.

Elwood, 11 months old

Elwood Contributed

A young man about town, Elwood looking for a place to live and has lots of love to give.

His adoption fee includes desexing, vaccinations and a health check.

Holly, 9 months old

Holly Contributed

This pretty girl can be a little shy, but once you get to know her she'll be a friend for life.

So come on down to the Gympie shelter to get properly acquainted.

Boots, 1 year, 8 months old

Boots Contributed

If you are looking for the perfect house companion, come and meet Boots today, she's a loving and very laid back friend.

Dogs

Royce, 3 years, 2 months old

Royce Contributed

It's been a difficult life for this Bull Terrier/Boxer mix.

Currently with a foster family who are showing him how to live everyday life, he's slowly beginning to feel at home.

Royce has had a fairly long stay at the RSCPA and would love to come home to a family that'll love him.

Louey, 3 years, 9 months old.

Louey Contributed

A big, lovable goofball, this gorgeous lab loves life in Gympie.

Be it walks to the park, playing in the yard or just some cuddles on the couch, Louey loves it all - come and give him a visit.

Kyte, 1 year, 8 months old

Kyte Contributed

A sweet and gentle dog, Kyte can be a little wary of new things and people sometimes.

She's looking for a very special, patient somebody to be on hand as she learns about the world around her.

Lilly, 2 years, 5 months old

Lilly Contributed

This Staffy is a ball of energy perfectly suited for an active family.

She's well socialised with other dogs and gets along even better with her human friends too.

Come say hello to Lilly at the Gympie shelter.

Beanie, 6 months old

Beanie Contributed

Bright and bubbly Beanie is always up for a good time.

With bundles of energy to burn, she's perfectly suited for a family who love to go on adventures.

Her adoption fee includes desexing, microchipping and a health check to make sure she's up to date with her vaccinations.