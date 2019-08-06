10 fun events happening in Gympie this month
THIS month is set to be a busy one for the Gympie region with 10 exciting events on offer.
VOTE NOW: Who will be voted Gympie's best personal trainer?
1. Jazz and Wine Festival
GALLERY: 26 gorgeous outfits snapped at the most recent Gympie race day
When: Saturday, August 10
Time: 2-6pm
Where: Gunabul Homestead
Cost: $30pp
THE Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival is a relaxing afternoon listening to music and sipping purchased wine on blankets in the paddock of the Gunabul Homestead. The event allows BYO blankets and food with food available for purchase, although alcohol will need to be purchased from the vendor. All proceeds will go to the Gympie Hospital. Bookings are not essential.
2. Erin Pilling Fundraiser
When: Saturday, August 10
Time: 10am
Where: Hell Town Hotrods
ENJOY a family day out with lots of fun activities such as a bouncing castle and face painting for the kids, craft beer tasting and touring car masters for the adults. Please phone Teana Black on 5483 5586.
3. Tunes by the Tracks
When: Sunday, August 11
Time: 11am-3pm
Where: Mary Valley Rattler
TAKE a ride on the historic Mary Valley Rattler or have something to eat in the café. Listen to Alice Benfer at the station from 11am.
4. Gympie Craft Beer Rising
When: Saturday, August 17
Time: 5-11pm
Where: Zesty Edibles, Gunabul Homestead
Cost: $75. Tickets are limited.
TAKE a night to enjoy five pots of freshly poured seasonal craft beers and good food from Beauty and the Beard. Please phone 5482 3107 to make a booking.
5. Nolan Muster Cup
When: Saturday, August 17
Time: Gates open at 11am with racing starting 1pm
Where: Gympie Turf Club
Cost: $12 general entry
COME and enjoy a day of racing, live music, fashions on the field with the chance to win big prizes.
6. Wild West Farm Trail
When: Saturday and Sunday, August 17-18
Time: 9am-4pm
Where: Various locations across the Gympie region
CHECK out the map and information provided on their facebook page to see what local farms and attractions are available for showing on the trail. Please phone Jodie Cameron on 4193 9441or email info@barenuts.com.au.
7. Baseball Come and Try Day
When: Sunday, August 18
Time: 10am-2pm
Where: Jim Geiger Oval
A FUN day for kids of all ages to come and try their hand and learn more about baseball, T-ball, and rookie-ball.
8. Gympie Muster Music Festival
When: August 22-25
Where: Amamoor Creek Forest
GET your camping gear ready and claim your spot, the Gympie Muster Music Festival is back in town, bringing along a weekend's worth of live music, jamming, workshops, tasty food, and lots of activities for the kids to enjoy too.
9. Welcome to A-grade rugby union
CLICK HERE: James Nash girls in rugby union nail-biter
When: Saturday, August 24
Time: 1-7pm
Where: Albert Park
SEE the A-grade Gold Coast Cyclones play the Sunshine Coast Stingrays battle it out. Colts till play too.
10. Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser
When: Saturday, August 31
Time: 8-11.30am
Where: Cooloola Berries
Cost: $10
MENTION Cooloola Christian College when purchasing your breakfast and a portion of your $10 will go towards helping the school raise funds.