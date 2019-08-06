10 fun events happening in Gympie this month

Mareen Walters, Theresa Field, Glenn Field, Nicole Atkinson, Kerry Zaninetti, Barry Webb and Alison Stockel at the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival.

Leeroy Todd

THIS month is set to be a busy one for the Gympie region with 10 exciting events on offer.

1. Jazz and Wine Festival

When: Saturday, August 10

Time: 2-6pm

Where: Gunabul Homestead

Cost: $30pp

THE Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival is a relaxing afternoon listening to music and sipping purchased wine on blankets in the paddock of the Gunabul Homestead. The event allows BYO blankets and food with food available for purchase, although alcohol will need to be purchased from the vendor. All proceeds will go to the Gympie Hospital. Bookings are not essential.

2. Erin Pilling Fundraiser

When: Saturday, August 10

Time: 10am

Where: Hell Town Hotrods

Erin Pilling. Philippe Coquerand

ENJOY a family day out with lots of fun activities such as a bouncing castle and face painting for the kids, craft beer tasting and touring car masters for the adults. Please phone Teana Black on 5483 5586.

3. Tunes by the Tracks

When: Sunday, August 11

Time: 11am-3pm

Where: Mary Valley Rattler

TAKE a ride on the historic Mary Valley Rattler or have something to eat in the café. Listen to Alice Benfer at the station from 11am.

4. Gympie Craft Beer Rising

When: Saturday, August 17

Time: 5-11pm

Where: Zesty Edibles, Gunabul Homestead

Cost: $75. Tickets are limited.

TAKE a night to enjoy five pots of freshly poured seasonal craft beers and good food from Beauty and the Beard. Please phone 5482 3107 to make a booking.

5. Nolan Muster Cup

When: Saturday, August 17

Time: Gates open at 11am with racing starting 1pm

Where: Gympie Turf Club

Cost: $12 general entry

Pat Nolan getting ready for Gympie Muster Cup. Renee Albrecht

COME and enjoy a day of racing, live music, fashions on the field with the chance to win big prizes.

6. Wild West Farm Trail

When: Saturday and Sunday, August 17-18

Time: 9am-4pm

Where: Various locations across the Gympie region

CHECK out the map and information provided on their facebook page to see what local farms and attractions are available for showing on the trail. Please phone Jodie Cameron on 4193 9441or email info@barenuts.com.au.

7. Baseball Come and Try Day

When: Sunday, August 18

Time: 10am-2pm

Where: Jim Geiger Oval

Baseball - Jordan Shelley Venom LEEROY TODD

A FUN day for kids of all ages to come and try their hand and learn more about baseball, T-ball, and rookie-ball.

8. Gympie Muster Music Festival

When: August 22-25

Where: Amamoor Creek Forest

MUSTERING FUN: (Above) Chris Smith, James Lincolm, Ben Kennedy, Jim Somerville and Eli Collins had a ball at last year's Muster. Renee Albrecht

GET your camping gear ready and claim your spot, the Gympie Muster Music Festival is back in town, bringing along a weekend's worth of live music, jamming, workshops, tasty food, and lots of activities for the kids to enjoy too.

9. Welcome to A-grade rugby union

When: Saturday, August 24

Time: 1-7pm

Where: Albert Park

Gympie Hammers - Hammers women's halfback Georgia Zemanek and Colts fullback Brae McAllister, 17. Bec Singh

SEE the A-grade Gold Coast Cyclones play the Sunshine Coast Stingrays battle it out. Colts till play too.

10. Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

When: Saturday, August 31

Time: 8-11.30am

Where: Cooloola Berries

Cost: $10

MENTION Cooloola Christian College when purchasing your breakfast and a portion of your $10 will go towards helping the school raise funds.