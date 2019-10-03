Menu
Linc Phelps.
Linc Phelps. Troy Jegers
10 fresh Gympie region gigs for the weekend and next week

3rd Oct 2019 2:06 PM
TOMORROW

Gympie RSL

THE stage in the main lounge will be infested with the Rhythm Ratz from 7.30-11.30pm.

Mt Pleasant Hotel

HEAD along to the Mount for live music from band Brother Phoenix from 7-11pm. All welcome.

Rainbow Beach Sports Club

DON'T miss The Vibe, playing the sports club from 7.30pm-11.30pm. The kitchen is open from 5.30pm daily.

The Royal Hotel

PLAYING this week in the cocktail lounge bar is Jess Fox from 9pm.

The Wolvi Hall

COME on down to the Wolvi Hall on the first Friday of each month from 6.30pm onwards for an open mic night. Join in for a social gathering, bring your instrument and enjoy listening to or playing some music. Back line supplied including drums, amps, mixing, mics, MC etc. Solo, duo, bands or join in with other musicians. The kitchen is open from 6.30-9.30pm.

SATURDAY

Gympie RSL

BAND Kaffene are sure to inject plenty of energy into the crowd in the RSL main lounge on Saturday from 7.30-11.30pm.

Rainbow Beach Sports Club

CATCH up with soloist Linc Phelps from 8pm until midnight. Come eat, drink, dance and experience the chilled vibe of Rainbow.

SUNDAY

Mt Pleasant Hotel

RELAX and enjoy the Sunday bands at the Mount from 1pm. This week Karen Thomsen takes to the stage to help you chill out in style.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

Gympie RSL

LIVE music has returned to the RSL on Wednesday nights. Enjoy the member's draw next week with Billy Guy in the main lounge from 6pm.

DATE CLAIMER - OCTOBER 11

The Royal Hotel

PLAYING together for the first time ever are Minnie Marks and Pop Standen, who will take to the stage at the Royal next Friday night.

If you would like your live gig featured here and in The Gympie Times next Thursday, send details to community@gympietimes.com by 5pm Tuesday.

TWO FOR BLUES: Minnie Marks and Pop Standen will be performing together for the first time next weekend.
TWO FOR BLUES: Minnie Marks and Pop Standen will be performing together for the first time next weekend. Wezzy Cruze
Pop Standen at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival 2017.
Pop Standen at the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock festival 2017. Mike Richards GLA170217BLUES
