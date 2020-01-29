10 faces missing off this year’s Sports Power 20

Half of Gympie Sports Power 20 list this year were new faces.

So who did they replace from last year’s Sports Power 20?

Top players Jason Bromilow (number 7 last year), Adam Cross (number 20 last year) and Steven Elliott (number 8 last year) have disappeared from the list, with the biggest exit from racing columnist Barry Fitzhenry who fell the hardest from spot number 2 last year.

Below are the 10 of last year’s most influential sporting people in the region, who are no longer on the list.

Here’s what put them on the list last year:

Adam Cross

Adam Cross (2018 Sports Power 20 #20)

ADAM “Crossy” Cross has been dubbed one of Gympie’s best all-round athletes. He has represented Queensland in athletics and football, and has had his time as a reality TV star on Australian Spartan.

Cross has a love for CrossFit training and has a passion for helping people reach their goals.

Among his ongoing sporting commitments and training is a newly accepted role as coach of the Gympie United Gladiators’ Division 1 women’s side for season 2019.

Jeanne Lucas and her daughter, Linda Collins. Photo: Arthur Gorrie.

Linda Collins (2018 Sports Power 20 #19)

LINDA Collins is the district president for Wide Bay Gympie District Ladies Bowling Association.

Her passion for the sport was handed down from her mother, Jeanne Lucas.

Collins has been involved with bowling in Gympie since 2012.

“Mum was an avid bowler. Her passion certainly drove me to love the game,” she said.

She has a total of 19 bowls clubs under her wing, stretching from Burrum Heads to Kenilworth.

Geoff Haig. Photo Renee Pilcher / The Gympie Times

Geoff Haig (2018 Sports Power 20 #17)

GEOFF Haig has been coaching women’s soccer in Gympie for about 20 years and has been passionate about the sport every day.

Haig, a teacher at Gympie High State School since 1993, has also been a mentor and a coach to “thousands” of players.

He’s coached school teams, Gympie rep teams, Wide Bay and State teams, and it’s something he enjoys doing.

“It keeps me off the streets,” he said.

Shane Handy. Photo Renee Albrecht

Shane Handy (2018 Sports Power 20 #15)

SHANE Handy has been the driving force behind Rainbow Beach Surf Lifesaving Club for more than a decade.

“If lifesaving wasn’t there, Rainbow wouldn’t be open,” he says.

With that, Handy has been trying to grow the numbers of the club which has about 85 active senior members and 70 nippers.

As an inaugural nipper in the 1980s, Mr Handy was club captain for about eight years and today is the president.

Scott Hoare and his partner Angie Minucos

Scott Hoare (2018 Sports Power 20 #14)

GYMPIE born Scott Hoare is as inspiring as they come, continuing his love for a physical lifestyle despite the massive hurdles he has faced in life.

Hoare became tetraplegic after a freak accident in December 2016 and, despite having the odds stacked against him, he is continuously smashing goals.

From not being able to move anything below his neck, to participating in games of wheelchair rugby and training clients at a gym, Hoare’s story is nothing short of remarkable.

“The gym is where I am happiest,” Hoare said.

With a following of 3400 on his Facebook page Lift With Scott, many people are behind Hoare and his incredible journey.

Charlie Dann. Photo: Warren Lynam

Charlie Dann (2018 Sports Power 20 #13)

GOLFER Charlie Dann is on the brink of turning pro at the end of the year has his focus on the Australasian PGA qualifying school next month. He just played the Australian Open.

The former James Nash Student is touted as one of the best amateur golfers but his reach extends beyond golf.

He has a goal to help juniors on a permanent basis.

“I have been interacting with juniors at my club at Pelican Waters and I have given some equipment and other things I can give away to them,” he said.

Ben Fitzpatrick. Photo: Troy Jegers

Ben Fitzpatrick (2018 Sports Power 20 #12)

BEN Fitzpatrick’s role in Gympie hockey is influential and remarkable.

He not only umpires but plays a large part in scouting for local talent to compete in Hockey Queensland.

Each year Fitzpatrick scouts 12-20 talents to play in rep teams and is an official under 18s men’s selector for Hockey Queensland.

He has always had passion for the game, and now his full-time job is continuing to grow the love for the sport within the community.

Steven Elliott. Photo: Renee Albrecht

Steven Elliott (2018 Sports Power 20 #8)

HIS dream of the Tokyo Paralympics in 2020 is well and truly alive.

The basketball star was selected in the Australian Rollers team and won a bronze medal at the IWBF World Championships in Germany this year.

A natural athlete all his life, with an aptitude for rugby and running, Elliott didn’t let the diagnosis of a debilitating neurological condition at age 13 stop him.

He is one of the best para-athletes in the country.

Gympie Cats president Jason Bromilow steps down. Photo: Troy Jegers

Jason Bromilow (2018 Sports Power 20 #7)

NOW approaching the back end of his fourth year as president of Gympie Cats AFL Club, Jason Bromilow has enjoyed perhaps his most successful season in the role both on and off the field.

Facing the gargantuan task of merging last year’s two bottom clubs in Gympie and Pomona, Bromilow and his committee chose new coach Courtney Findlay to lead the former rival players in a new direction.

Not only did “JB”, Findlay and the club overall find a winning formula in the new venture, they capped off their final AFL Wide Bay season with a fairytale premiership victory over the Hervey Bay Bombers in September.

Not long after celebrating their triumph as kings of Wide Bay Aussie Rules, Bromilow and the Cats’ committee successfully negotiated the club’s transition to the Queensland Football Association for next season and beyond, after they successfully appealed against AFL Queensland’s earlier decision to move the club in 2020.

Barry Fitzhenry racing identity. Photo Craig Warhurst/The Gympie Times

Barry Fitzhenry (2018 Sports Power 20 #2)

HIS name is synonymous with Gympie racing.

Fitzhenry’s passion, love and knowledge of the sport is obvious in his weekly column in The Gympie Times called Turf Topics, which he began writing in February 1968.

Racing fans are informed through the column of the contentious issues facing the Queensland racing industry, along with results of the various cups held around the state, through his expert opinion.

Fitzhenry also breaks down the fields for every local race meet and produces a form guide.

From race caller to president and treasurer, Fitzhenry has done everything with Gympie Turf Club and is the heart of the club.