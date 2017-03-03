10 fabulous things to do this weekend

Stable hand Taylor Ratten with Unique Fuse at the Gympie Turf Club. Renee Albrecht

1. Racy race day (Saturday)

THE nominations are in and the fields have been finalised for the first Gympie Turf Club meet of 2017. Gates open for the Garrards' Horse and Hound Race Day at 11am Saturday with the first of five races jumping at 1.15pm.

The day will also include Fashions on the Field as well as all the other trimmings associated with a Gympie Turf Club race day.

2. Ashley Birt Shield (Saturday)

BOTH the Maryborough Brothers and the Cooloola Heat put down their rivalry for one day to honour fallen soldier and former Gympie hockey-player Ashley Birt Saturday afternoon.

The teams, who Corporal Birt represented at different times in his career, will play each other at 2.30pm at the Gympie Hockey Centre. All are welcome.

3. Video store sign up (Saturday)

COMING ATTRACTION: Owner Peter Fife and store manager David Kendall have saved Gympie's beloved video store from closure. Rowan Schindler

THE countdown to the opening of Gympie's new video store Network Video is on, but before the business officially opens on Thursday, would-be-customers have the chance to get in early to sign up as a new member Saturday.

The store at 32 Duke St will be open between 9am and 3pm to activate a new membership.

4. Twilight suitcase markets (Saturday)

Do Rags inventor Arkin Mackay has won herself a scholarship. Contributed

JOIN in the Gallery's 19th birthday and new exhibition opening Saturday at the Twilight Suitcase Markets from 4-7pm where local artisans and crafters meet to show their wares.

Running three times a year, it's a great place to take home something unique and hand made with the bonus of supporting arts in the Gympie region.

Enjoy the experience with music to entertain and food available for purchase. Entry is free at the Gympie Regional Gallery, 39 Nash St.

5. Cricket match-up (Saturday & Sunday)

Cricket, Troy Ashton Gympie Gold vs Caloundra Leeroy Todd

WESTS and Colts do battle in their two day cricket grand final on Saturday at One Mile. Play starts at 10.30am and will continue through to tomorrow.

Entry is free for the match so come and see Gympie's best local cricketers vie for the silverware.

6. Mothar Mtn Speedway (Saturday)

Mothar Mountain speedway action. Contributed

DON'T miss the fast-paced action when the Mountain plays host to the Ellerfield Financial Planning 2017 Queensland National 4s State Title Saturday evening.

Competitors from Queensland and interstate will battle it out from 5pm.

Gates open at the Noosa Rd venue at 3pm with a small group of National 4's parading prior to competition. Admission costs $25 per adult, $20 for 13-17 years-old, free for 12 years and under accompanied by an adult ($10 without an adult) and $20 for senior card holders.

7. Best of the barrell (Saturday & Sunday)

THE first round of the 2017 Buckle Series begins Saturday at 8am at the horse and rodeo association grounds on Jane St and continues through the weekend. Beginner, junior, junior beginners and open sections will be putting on a show. Admission is free, with a canteen operating today and tomorrow.

8. Clean up Aust Day (Sunday)

Councilor Hilary Smerdon getting ready for clean up Australia day. Renee Albrecht

THE people of Gympie can band together and help clean up Australia on Sunday. If you are keen to work alongside others there are organised clean up sites at Centro Way in Gympie, Mauretainia Ave at Cooloola Cove, Lake Borumba and the Mary River.

Those looking to get involved are advised to bring their own bag, gloves, hat and water bottle, with enclosed shoes also recommended. For more details visit www.cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/join/

9. Super dog show (Sunday)

TO catch the best of the best in the canine world don't miss the Gympie and District Kennel Club Championship Show at the Gympie showgrounds at Adrian McClintock Park, Exhibition Rd, on Sunday from 8.30am - 1.30pm.

10. Markets galore (Saturday & Sunday)

FRESH IS BEST: Some of the beautiful produce available at the markets. Jared Vethaak

FOR a bargain, fresh regional produce or handmade gift don't miss the markets around the Gympie region this weekend:

Widgee Markets: Saturday at the grounds of the Widgee General Store from 7am-noon.

Cedar Pocket Mini Markets : Saturday at the Cedar Pocket Hall, 8am to 12noon. Inside and outside stalls, sausage sizzle and Devonshire morning tea.

Dagun Growers Markets: Sunday at the Dagun Heritage Railway Station from 3pm. Freshly picked and local food. Talk to the growers and buy our regional varied fruit and vegetables. Enjoy wine and cheese tasting too.

Imbil Markets: Sunday from 8am-2pm at the Imbil Town Centre. Fresh fruit and vegetables, honey products, jewellery, clothing, woodwork and crafts.

Museum Markets: Tomorrow from 7am-noon at the Duck Pond (Lake Alford). Market stalls, including fresh produce, plants, crafts and lots more.