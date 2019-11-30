10 exciting Christmas events for Gympie families

JOYOUS OCCASION: If you are around the Gympie Central Shopping Centre this weekend, make sure to say hello to Santa Claus tomorrow (Sunday December 1). Photo: File

THE festive season officially begins tomorrow, which means there are heaps of exciting and joyful events coming up.

1. Breakfast with Santa

When: Tomorrow at Gympie Central Shopping Centre

Time: 9am

Cost: Free

THIS is a great opportunity for children to have breakfast with Santa in the food court of Gympie Central from 9am, followed by an exciting Christmas show from Miss Donna. Bookings are essential.

Phone 5482 9840.

2. CoolArts Gympie Christmas party

When: Tuesday, December 3 on the deck of The Australian Hotel

Time: 4.30-6.30pm

Cost: Free

COOLARTS invites you to network, nibble, mingle, chat, liaise and connect. The special guest speaker will be the Head of School of Creative Industries at USC Professor Phil Graham.

3. Light of the World Christmas concert

When: Thursday December 5 at Cooloola Christian College

Time: 1-2.30pm

Cost: Free

COME and celebrate the Light of the World that came on the very first Christmas.

Everyone is welcome to come and watch CCC’s annual Christmas concert which will start at 1pm, with refreshments from 12.30pm. There will be performances by the ELC, Primary and Secondary classes.

4. Bunnings celebrates Christmas

When: Thursday, December 5 at Bunnings

Time: 6-8pm

Cost: Free

IF you have a passion for aeroplanes, make sure you head over to the Gympie Bunnings to see some model planes at the warehouse from the Gympie Model Flyers Club.

5. Pie Creek Christmas party

When: Saturday, December 7 at the Pie Creek Community Hall

Time: From 6pm

Cost: Free

THIS is a great time to meet your neighbours, share a drink and to take part in the Mitre 10 wheelbarrow competition with entertainment provided by local musicians. A BBQ dinner will be available with adults’ meals costing $10 and kids’ free. Santa may turn up too. Parents, please bring a wrapped present along for your little ones.

6. Christmas Toy Run

When: Saturday, December 7 at the Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum

Time: 8am-1pm

Cost: Free

Meet at the Duck Ponds near market grounds at 8am for a 9am departure. The bus will return around 12.30pm for raffles and a sausage sizzle and cold drink at Nelson Reserve. This event is hosted by the Military Brotherhood Cooloola-Sunshine Coast and St Vincent De Paul.

7. Mary Street Christmas party

When: Wednesday, December 11 and December 18 at Mary Street

Time: 5-9pm

Cost: Free

COME and enjoy the festive spirit of Mary Street with horse and cart rides, children’s entertainment, nativity scene, live music and Christmas carols, and gourmet foods and market stalls.

8. Christmas Twilight trains

When: Friday, December 13 and Friday December 20, at the Mary River Rattler

Time: 5-9pm

Cost: Adults $59, Children 4-12years $30, Concession $49

TAKE a ride on a train through the Mary Valley and then join the Friends of Amamoor Christmas party at the Amamoor station. Phone 5482 2750.

9. Books4kids Busy Bees

When: Saturday, December 14, at the Central Shopping Centre

Time: 10am-1pm

Cost: Free

JOIN in on the fun with Busy Bees in the food court of the Gympie Central Shopping Centre with lots of different activities for the children, where they can find a book to take home from the Books4kids Gympie Book Swap.

When your finished bring it back and swap it for another book.

10. Christmas craft workshops

When: Saturday, December 14 until Sunday, December 22, at the Gympie Central Shopping Centre

Time: 10am–1pm

Cost: Free

Interactive craft activities that children of all ages will love to make and give this Christmas season. All sessions will run from 10am–1pm in the food court.

Phone 5482 9840 to make a booking for the craft workshops.