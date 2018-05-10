10 dream businesses for sale in Gympie

LOOKING for a sea or tree change? You won't believe what opportunity is at your doorstep in the Gympie region:

These businesses were listed for sale at time of publication:

1. Silky Oak Tea Gardens

Price: $950,000 (+SAV)

TOASTY AMBIENCE: The fireplace at Silky Oak Tea Gardens is a welcome spot for diners in the winter months. Contributed

COUNTRY pub by night and tea gardens by day, this rockin' little business is the perfect draw card for business investors.

The popular watering hole captures trade from Gympie and the Sunshine and Fraser Coasts and as the only pub and licence takeaway bottle shop in the area, it has a loyal and local following.

Known for its Pig on the Spit and Sunday afternoon live entertainment, the iconic venue can also cater for weddings and events.

This would be one cosy little investment.

2. Great Eastern Motor Inn

Price: $1.05 million

The Great Eastern Motor Inn function room. Contributed

THIS popular motor inn located on the south side of town, opposite Lake Alford, includes a restaurant and bar, making it an interesting opportunity for prospective buyers.

The business also has function and conference facilities on offer.

Along with the business, also on offer is the chance to purchase the freehold real estate next door, which includes a house, office and shed.

It's a dream opportunity for a business savvy person to gain a business with accommodation, and reduced day to day living costs due to the restaurant.

3. Theebine Hotel

Price: $1.2M Walk in Walk out

The iconic Theebine Hotel is for sale.

THIS country hotel is as iconic as it gets - and it's now up for sale.

Thirty minutes north of Gympie, it services multiple local farming communities including Theebine, Miva, Gundiah, Munna Creek and Paterson.

The established regular local clientele combines with weekend tourists and midweek trade.

Entertainment at the Theebine Hotel

The beauty and grandeur of the building set against a backdrop of mountains and rural vistas combined with the six bedroom accommodation upstairs provides huge potential to tap into further tourism opportunities and overnight stays to add value to this already profitable business.

Features include caravan parks, beer garden, managers quarters, landscaped gardens.

4. The Packing Shed, Imbil Cafe

Th Packing Shed, Imbil. Contributed

COMMERCIAL kitchen, 60-seater cafe, storage area, beautiful homestead and five acres - this could be a foodie's dream business to run in the heart of the Mary Valley.

More than just a shed - it is the chance to build on the existing café business, create a unique restaurant dining experience and host cooking schools, weddings and other functions.

Or you could just live a comfortable lifestyle leaving it just the way it is.

5. Ross Creek Store

Price: $590,000

BIG BUSINESS: Ross Creek Store was voted to have the best pies in the Gympie and Sunshine Coast region. Contributed

THIS store at Goomboorian is just the place for those looking to be able to offer a little bit of everything.

Along with fuel, hardware, bait and groceries, this business also has a nine-hole mini-golf course and a playground with two roofed picnic tables.

The shop also has a covered outdoors eating area with swings, slides, and a boat for children to play on.

There is also a rest area and small dam on the premises.

A small three-bedroom house is attached to the business, including a private car port, as well as a chicken coop with 60 free range chickens.

6. Fisherman's Warehouse

FOR SALE: ony Mills at Fisherman's Warehouse Gympie. Craig Warhurst

IF YOU love fishing and everything to do with it, then this is the business for you.

After 18 years as one of Gympie's most trusted bait and tackle shops, Tony Mills has decided to sell Gympie Fisherman's Warehouse - one of the few family owned fishing speciality shops around.

Mr Mills said the "dream shop” is still extremely profitable, and he is only moving on because it's time for a new challenge.

Despite only recently advertising the sale, the business has received a substantial amount of interest from prospective buyers.

7. Apron Gourmet Kitchenware

Price: $30,000 Plus S.A.V.

FOR SALE: This specialty kitchen shop is for sale in the heart of Gympie. Contributed

FINE China, stainless steel, cookware and knives...if you have a flair for the kitchen or just love being around the finer things in life then you can not pass up this dream business.

This little gem has been operating in Gympie for 34 years, requiring just one dedicated owner to operate and manage the whole business.

It is located in the top block of the main street with the statue of 'Mary' directly outside the front entry to the store, where it draws a loyal customer base.

8. Cooloola Electronics Technology

Price: $150,000 (+SAV)

Paul Medlway at Cooloola Electronics. Greg Miller

GYMPIE'S only niche electronic store is up for sale.

After other big stockists have fallen by the way side, loyal customers to Cooloola Electronics, that was born in 1994, have kept the store thriving.

It is the official stockist of Jaycars, and other brands including Uniden, GME, Minelab, Garmin, Sangean, Swann, Oregon Scientific, and a large range of computer accessories, 12V TVs, Satellite decoders, gadgets and gifts.

Located in Mary St, with rear access, the business is on two levels with plenty of room for expansion.

9. Beachworm & Yabby Licence

Price: $30,000

IMAGINE going to work with the waves in the background and the sand between your toes.

If that sounds like a dream job, this might be the business for you - a beachworm and yabby licence that covers almost the entire Queensland Coast.

You can work where and when you want, using the spectacular Cooloola Coast as a base.

10. The Gympie Jungle

BUSINESS FOR SALE: The Gympie Jungle, back from left: Phil and Chris Wilson, with (front) Katie Bickle, Lillie Cravigan, Ryan Mellor.Photo Patrick Woods

LOCATED in the rapidly developing tourist area near the Old Gympie Station, this growing business is up for sale.

The Gympie Jungle is well established as an independent playground and cafe, with the opportunity for new owners to franchise the concept.

The hard work is done and new owners will benefit from the current redevelopment occurring in the precinct as it is geared to become the tourist hub of Gympie.

