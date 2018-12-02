10 crews battle to contain Gympie region blaze

UPDATE: Sunday December 2, 6pm: A FIRE incident has been reported at Anderleigh Rd, Anderleigh. There are not currently any crews on scene because the fire has been assessed as having a low risk. Residents in the immediate area are advised to keep their windows and doors closed and if they feel their property at risk should phone 000 immediately.

There are now eight crews on the scene at Tinnanbar, where the fire has again been contained. Four crews are onsite at Booubyjan and all six crews are on the scene at Cooloola working to ensure the blaze near the Freshwater camping area remains within managable limits. Kilkivan is also still smouldering, but contained.

EARLIER- Sunday December 2, 4.30pm: TEN Fire crews are on the scene at Tinnanbar where the fire has jumped containment lines, a QFES spokesman has confirmed. No properties are under threat at this time, but crews are working hard to ensure the blaze is contained as soon as possible.

At Cooloola, more units have been requested to ensure the fire does not spread further.

"They are making the containment lines wider," the spokesman said.

There has been no change to the fire at Kilkivan and a fire at Booubyjan which has been burning since last Sunday, is being closely monitored by five crews to ensure it remains contained.

The QFES spokesman advised residents to heed all QFES warnings in those areas and to report any new fires to 000 immediately

A total fire ban remains in place for the Gympie region.

EARLIER - Sunday December 2, 11.30am: THREE fires in the Gympie region continue to keep fire crews on edge as the hot blustery weather conditions do nothing to alleviate the situation.

Four crews remain on the scene of the Tuan Forest bushfire near Tinnanbar where the fire continues to burn on the eastern side of Tinnanbar Rd. Crews say the fire is contained and poses no threat to property at this time but remain on scene to monitor it as of 10.34am. Smoke is affecting the immediate area.

A fire at Running Creek in Kilkivan is being monitored and as of 9.42am this morning was still within containment lines. Smoke is affecting this area.

A crew is on the scene of a fire near Rainbow Beach which has flared up again at 10.50am. Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) crews are monitoring the bushfire burning near the Freshwater campground, in the vicinity of Kings Bore Road and the Western Break. This fire is burning within containment lines. Those camping or using walking/driving tracks within the Great Sandy National Park should follow the advice of QPWS and other authorities. Smoke may affect Cooloola, Rainbow Beach and surrounds.

Residents in the region are asked to close windows and doors where possible and those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

Motorists across the region are advised to drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.