10 cheapest properties sold in Gympie region last year

For as little as $107,000 and with nothing over $156,000, these bargain properties were hot property in 2020.

The Gympie region prides itself on affordability and lifestyle, and there can be no doubt we are in the middle of a property boom, but for anybody looking to break into the real estate market or pick up an investment property last year, there were bargains galore.

Buyers snapped up some absolute gems, but these 10 properties were possibly the best of them, none of them selling for more than $156,000, and one selling for a tiny $107,000.

1. 11 McGregor St, Goomeri

This Goomeri house was the cheapest sale of 2020, selling for just $107,000.

It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and sold on October 16, 2020.

HUMBLE BUT OH SO CHEAP: 11 McGregor St, Goomeri. Picture: Realestate.com.au

2. 43 Station Rd, Gympie

This three bedroom Gympie home sold for only $112,000.

It was purchased on January 20, 2020.

NOT BAD AT ALL: 43 Station Rd, Gympie. Picture: Realestate.com.au

3. 26 Red Hill Rd, Gympie

Selling for the bargain price of $120,000 on October 20, this Gympie home was a steal, and on one of the best streets in town.

It’s a five bedroom home with two bathrooms and two car spaces. What you might call a ‘Fixer-Upper’.

LOADED WITH CHARM: 26 Red Hill Rd, Gympie. Picture: Property View

4. 10 Chapple Lane, Gympie

This property came off the market after it was sold on September 23 last year for just $130,000. Hard to believe you can pick up something this good for so little.

It has four bedrooms, one bathroom and a whopping five car spaces.

TOP VALUE: 10 Chapple Lane, Gympie. Picture: Realestate.com.au

5. 19 Edwards Rd, Woolooga

Containing two beds and one bathroom, this Woolooga property sold for $150,000 in 2020.

It sold on June 17, 2020.

COUNTRY LIVING: 19 Edwards Rd, Woolooga. Picture: Property Value

6. 25 Boonara St, Goomeri

This three bedroom, two bathroom home was purchased on September 11 for $150,000.

Goomeri is a wonderful little town in the South Burnett with plenty of peace and quiet and community, not to mention a famous bakery and newly opened public pool.

GREAT IN GOOMERI: 25 Boonara St, Goomeri. Realestate.com.au

7. 28 Bligh St, Gympie

Selling for $152,500, this Gympie house has three bedrooms and one bathroom, not to mention loads of location.

It was bought on May 18 of last year.

BRILLIANT BARGAIN: 28 Blight St, Gympie. Picture: Realestate.com.au

8. 3 Myall Lane, Gympie

A Gympie homebuyer bought this two bedroom house in Gympie on June 29, 2020.

The price of this home was $155,000.

BARGAIN: 3 Myall Lane, Gympie. Picture: Realestate.com.au

9. 19 O’Connell St, Gympie

Selling for the price of $155,000 on December 12, last year this Gympie home located in the heart of town three bedrooms and one bathroom.

WHAT A STEAL: 19 O’Connell St, Gympie. Picture: Realestate.com.au

10. 189 Brisbane Rd, Monkland

Another home up for only $155,000 was this Monkland two bedroom property.

It was sold early last year on February 28.

QUAINT: 189 Brisbane Rd, Monkland. Picture: Realestate.com.au

