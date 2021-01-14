10 cheapest properties sold in Gympie region last year
The Gympie region prides itself on affordability and lifestyle, and there can be no doubt we are in the middle of a property boom, but for anybody looking to break into the real estate market or pick up an investment property last year, there were bargains galore.
Buyers snapped up some absolute gems, but these 10 properties were possibly the best of them, none of them selling for more than $156,000, and one selling for a tiny $107,000.
1. 11 McGregor St, Goomeri
This Goomeri house was the cheapest sale of 2020, selling for just $107,000.
It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and sold on October 16, 2020.
2. 43 Station Rd, Gympie
This three bedroom Gympie home sold for only $112,000.
It was purchased on January 20, 2020.
3. 26 Red Hill Rd, Gympie
Selling for the bargain price of $120,000 on October 20, this Gympie home was a steal, and on one of the best streets in town.
It’s a five bedroom home with two bathrooms and two car spaces. What you might call a ‘Fixer-Upper’.
4. 10 Chapple Lane, Gympie
This property came off the market after it was sold on September 23 last year for just $130,000. Hard to believe you can pick up something this good for so little.
It has four bedrooms, one bathroom and a whopping five car spaces.
5. 19 Edwards Rd, Woolooga
Containing two beds and one bathroom, this Woolooga property sold for $150,000 in 2020.
It sold on June 17, 2020.
6. 25 Boonara St, Goomeri
This three bedroom, two bathroom home was purchased on September 11 for $150,000.
Goomeri is a wonderful little town in the South Burnett with plenty of peace and quiet and community, not to mention a famous bakery and newly opened public pool.
7. 28 Bligh St, Gympie
Selling for $152,500, this Gympie house has three bedrooms and one bathroom, not to mention loads of location.
It was bought on May 18 of last year.
8. 3 Myall Lane, Gympie
A Gympie homebuyer bought this two bedroom house in Gympie on June 29, 2020.
The price of this home was $155,000.
9. 19 O’Connell St, Gympie
Selling for the price of $155,000 on December 12, last year this Gympie home located in the heart of town three bedrooms and one bathroom.
10. 189 Brisbane Rd, Monkland
Another home up for only $155,000 was this Monkland two bedroom property.
It was sold early last year on February 28.
MORE STORIES:
10 wacky GoFundMe campaigns that failed spectacularly
Gympie to throw a massive party for Australia Day 2021
Prime Mary Valley business hits the market
Cops bust Gympie dad with weed stash, bongs and plants