10 businesses you can buy in the Gympie region for less than $300k
HERE is list of local businesses on the market for less than $300,000 in the Gympie region.
Bragis Barbers
1/103 Yabba Road, Imbil, QLD 4570
$39,000
Tradition meets trend at this longstanding, two-chair barbershop in the Imbil CBD. The store is fitted out with rustic decor centred on local history, and has ample waiting room both inside and outside under the awning. The barbershop has a loyal client base, plenty of off street parking, and is on the market at an affordable price. Contact agent Cheryl Dwyer on 0488061584.
Ange at the Cove Newsagency
46 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Cooloola Cove, QLD 4580
$70,000 + SAV
Thinking of owning your own small business? The opportunity has arisen to buy this profitable, fully operational news agency in beautiful Cooloola Cove. The 149 sqm store is located next to a busy Woolworths and is one of the biggest spaces in a complex with no vacant shops. Near new TVs and top of the line gold lotto systems have been installed, and store comes fully stocked with everything you need to run from day one. Contact agent Paul Downman on 0407181404.
The Lucky Charm Southside
Southside Gympie Town Centre, Corner Ramsey Rd and Woolgar Rd, Southside, QLD 4570
$70,000 + SAV
The opportunity to become a franchisee of The Lucky Charm newsagency and retail brand. TLC Southside has a modern and inviting shopfit, and is known locally for friendly customer service and great reward program. The newsagent is located in busy shopping centre with a Woolworths and several specialty store and the new owner will be able to walk in and hit the ground running with in-store training, marketing and promotional support provided. Contact Jamie Lahrs on 0410697034.
Cafe and juice bar opportunity
Tin Can Bay, QLD 4580
$75,000, all reasonable offers considered
This waterfront cafe, juice bar and takeaway venue has been an established store in Tin Can Bay for 15 years. The popular cafe is highly ranked and reviewed on TripAdvisor and is a favourite among locals and tourists. It serves breakfast and lunch seven days a week, and has a cold-pressed juice bar. Contact agents at Xcllusive Business Sales on 0298173331.
Johnny Dees Burger Bar
115 River Rd, Gympie, QLD 4570
$99,000 + SAV
An opportunity to purchase an American-style restaurant that’s popular among locals and tourists. The profitable restaurant has ample foot traffic and is in a high profile location off the Bruce Highway. The restaurant serves up barbecue style meals including ribs and wings, chips, schnitzels and burgers in a relaxed family atmosphere. No prior experience is required, full training and support is provided so contact Dione Mauric on 0415543469.
Coffee Barn Cafe
2/17 Edwin Campion Drive, Monkland, QLD 4570
$129,000
Situated within the Autobarn complex, this busy cafe is looking for a new owner. The profitable cafe embraces the American Diner theme, which fits in with neighbouring businesses, and serves fresh and tasty meals and beverages. The cafe is surrounded by several large-scale industry and retail businesses, employing large amounts of staff, meaning customers are never far away or hard to find. WIWO offering, includes fit out and furniture, and off-street parking. Contact agent John McEwan on 0413198385.
Automotive and Marine service busines s
Gympie Greater Region, QLD 4570
$225,000 + SAV
This uniquely positioned and reputable business provides general mechanical, specialist auto services and repairs on motor and marine vehicles. The employees are all highly qualified technicians and customer service pros, with a loyal customer base and RACQ-approved status. Fully established with efficient systems, ready for a new owner to walk in and trade immediately. Contact agent Martin Fisher on 0415356170.
Freehold Restaurant opportunity
Goomeri, QLD 4601
$240,000
A freehold restaurant is waiting for a new owner to put their own spin on it. Full commercial kitchen with bench storage, fridges, freezers and displays. The popular restaurant is a licenced venue seating more than 50 and is in a prime location near many annual festivals. Has potential to be open seven days for dinner, and space for a wood-fired pizza oven and gelato maker. Contact agents at SBX Business Brokers 0294394403.
Rainbow Beach Hardware, Fishing and Camping
1/38 Rainbow Beach Road, Rainbow Beach, QLD 4581
$299,000 + SAV
This iconic fishing, hardware and camping supply store is looking for a new owner to grow the business. The store is located in a prime position as you drive into town and gives the owner a chance to capture the camping and leisure market in the beautiful holiday town, that is a gateway to Fraser Island. Priced to sell as the owners are retiring. Contact Brendan Falk on 0412311803.
Crescent Discount Tiles
68 Mellor St, Gypmie, QLD 4570
$300,000
This business has been servicing the local building industry and DIY renovators for decades with a wide range of tiles and tiling necessities. Offering a walk in walk out opportunity, the price includes a large range of tiling stock on hand, a 2.5 tonne Toyota forklift, Holden ute, and office equipment. Contact agent Janelle Walker on 0438050908.