10 businesses Gympie said goodbye to this year

1. Michel's Patisserie, March 2018

In happier times were Alan Nelson and wife Priscilla at Michel"s Patisserie Cafe at Gympie Central. Greg Miller

THE national crisis for franchise owner Retail Food Group had a very local affect in March when beloved cafe Michel's Patisserie was forced to shut it's doors due to "unsuitability".

The Gympie Central Shopping Centre store was one of a few hundred identified as unsustainable on a long-term basis due to rent pressure and low foot traffic.

Managers Priscilla and Alan Nelson, were two of 13 staff members, including their daughter, who lost their jobs in the closure following the retail giant's sudden announcement that they were on the closure list.

The Nelsons, who had been managing the coffee shop for more than four years from before it became a Michel's, were inundated with messages of support from devastated loyal customers.

"We worked really hard to make it feel that way. We treated it like it was our own coffee shop and we took pride in our work," she said.

FULL SORY HERE: Former manager says Michel's spot now 'dark and sad'

2. Sushi Flame, May 2018

Sushi Flame restaurant. Contributed

IT WAS a sad day for high-dining sushi-lovers in the region when Gympie restaurant Sushi Flame served its last meals in May.

Despite growing a following of loyal Japanese cuisine lovers after it opened in 2016, the fresh business was gradually struggling to fill seats, owner-operators Leon and Kelly Raucci said of the closure at the time.

RELATED: 10 of Gympie's favourite small businesses as voted in 2016

Popular and adjoining second eatery, American-inspired diner Johnny Dees, that shared a kitchen with Sushi Flame, expanded to take over both restaurant spaces.

"This town obviously likes burgers better than sushi," Mr Raucci said.

FULL STORY HERE: Gympie restaurant to close doors

3. Madhouse Discounts, July 2018

GOODBYE: Madhouse Discounts have closed their doors after nine years at the Gympie Central Shopping Complex. Renee Albrecht

POPULAR one-stop variety store Madhouse Discounts was forced to close its doors due to rental disagreements earlier this year.

The store, which offered a variety of products at low prices, closed the doors on their long tenure of nine years at the Gympie Central shopping complex in July.

Owner/Manager Amil Khatri said at the time emotions were running high when he and wife Lima said goodbye to their staff and loyal customers.

FULL STORY HERE

4. Network Video, April 2018

Cholena Smith, Sonia Van Twest and Peter Fife at Gympie's Network Video store. Jacob Carson

THE Curtains fell on Gympie's only video store once and for all in April, following a sudden decline in movie-renting clientele months earlier.

Network Video, on Duke St, opened in March last year, coming to the rescue of grief-stricken movie-lovers who lost their only source of DVD rental in Gympie when Blockbuster shut on the same site months before due to "owner dispute".

MORE ON THIS: Massive sale signals end of video era

Despite a promising start to the new business, Network owner Peter Fife, an owner of video stores in the Noosa, Gympie and Sunshine Coast regions since 1987, said a sudden and dramatic drop in rentals in November last year made it not viable to continue.

"I don't know what happened, whether it was Netflix or any of those things that are options to people today, but something happened in November and here we were going into the busiest time of the year in December and January in the school holidays and it just died."

RELATED: Shock Gympie Blockbuster closure leaves movie lovers saddened

Staff member and movie fanatic Sam McFarlane said at the time of closure the store's "sense of community" would be sorely missed.

"We had great customers who love their movies," he said.

FULL STORY HERE

5. Buckleys, October 2018

John Buckley Electrical Philippe Coquerand

LONG-STANDING and iconic Gympie business John Buckley Electrical went into liquidation last month, leaving more than 20 staff and apprentices without a job.

The 37-year-old electrical contracting business was renowned for its domestic and large-scale projects and investment in apprentices.

Sunshine Coast-based liquidator Paul Nogueira, of Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants, is still in the process of estimating the fall-out of the Chatsworth-based company's demise.

FULL STORY HERE

"We're in the process of securing assets and dealing with employees in respect to their entitlements," Mr Nogueira said.

"It's sad - the business has been around more more than 35 years.

"It's quite a large employer - certainly in the Gympie region."

6. SkateZone, October 2018

Ryan Kruger at Skatezone. LEEROY TODD

THE love affair Gympie has with roller sports came to an end last month when fledgling business SkateZone reluctantly closed its doors.

Darren and Lena Nyberg said the $33,000 change of building use council planning fee tjhat hit when they built the Dennis Little Dr business from scratch two years had contributed to their situation.

High rents and an illness in the Nyberg family were the final straws.

Mr Nyberg said the business, which was started as a community service to host roller sports in Gympie when the council could not provide a facility, had been paying for itself but not making a profit.

FULL STORY HERE: 'Devastating': Why treasured Gympie business has to close

7. Murphy's Store, January 2018

Neil Fitzpatrick, owner of Murphy's Convenience Store, closed the doors for the last time after 23 years. Donna Jones

THE iconic Murphy's corner store, that had been operating for at least a century, became a victim of seven day trading and increased running costs this year.

Store owner operator Neil Fitzpatrick was heart-broken the shop he had dedicated his life to for the past 23 years was forced to close.

READ: Iconic Gympie property could be bargain of century

"I've worked hard all my life. It's a shame it's come to this," Mr Fitzpatrick said.

Murphy's, that sits atop Bligh St, had been a store in some form for about 118 years with Mr Fitzpatrick believing it was established as a seamstress' shop around the turn of the 20th century before becoming a convenience store about 1914.

FULL STORY HERE

8. Stirling Homes, October 2018

Stirling Homes Qld director Peter Bazzan. Craig Warhurst

THE liquidation and building licence cancellation of major Gympie building company last month was a blow to Gympie property owners who were left in the lurch with unfinished homes.

Stirling Homes Qld, which was involved in more than $10 million of construction work in 2016-18, was appointed a liquidator weeks after the company's building licence was suspended for non-payment of debts, and cancelled at "contractor request" in September.

It's a chain of events that has left families like Jessica and John Baker in the lurch, with nothing to show for their hopes but an empty frame.

"It's disheartening," Mrs Baker said.

"Building your first home is supposed to be really exciting."

MORE ON THIS: Dreams ruined as major home builder collapses

9. Cooloola Electronics, August 2018

Cindy and Paul Medway close Cooloola Electronics after more than 24 years in Gympie. Scott Kovacevic

THE growing trend of internet shopping and a beckoning retirement were two of the driving factors behind the closure of 24-year-old business Cooloola Electronics in August.

Electronics engineer Paul Medway and his wife Cindy, who settled in Gympie because of the great community spirit, were blown away by the support and response of loyal electronic fans who would miss the upper Mary St business.

Having worked in the rapidly changing world of electronics and technology, Mrs Medway said the most surprising thing was how some areas had come "full circle".

"CDs were already here when we started, and now we've come full circle back - we've been selling turntables for the past 10 years, and getting more and more demand for it," Mrs Medway said.

FULL STORY HERE

10. Pipe Dreamz Indoor Skate Park, September 2018

Luke Bauer at Pipe Dreamz LEEROY TODD

LOYAL young skater fans found themselves without an indoor park for their favouriute sport in September, when Pipe Dreamz Indoor Skate Park closed its doors.

Owner Toby Kraak, a father of four, said it was a combination of family commitments and high overheads that forced the business into its position.

"We've been running Pipe Dreamz for four years, kids just stopped riding, so it was another reason to make the announcement."

FULL STORY HERE