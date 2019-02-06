10 Brisbane Lions to invade classes in Gympie region

Image of the umpire holding the ball, during the Round 16 AFL match between the Richmond Tigers and the Brisbane Lions at the MCG in Melbourne, Saturday, July 5, 2014. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

AUSSIE Rules: TEN Brisbane Lions will roar into the Gympie region next week, visiting schools and holding camps for young AFL fans.

Dayne Zorko, Jarryd Lyons, Nick Robertson, Cameron Rayner, Lewis Taylor, Matt Eagles, Tom Fullarton, Daniel Rich, Connor Ballenden and Branden Starcevich will be here on Monday and Tuesday as part of the AFL Community Camp program.

Rich has never been to Gympie and said yesterday he was excited to be here and give something back to regional Queensland.

"I am really excited to be in Gympie. It is always good to get out and spend some time in the regional part of the state.

"We are lucky to do this for a job and grow the game.”

Despite the camp being run by AFL Queensland, the Lions players will be there to lend a hand.

"We will provide assistance if there is a child who is not doing well, we can do a one-on-one,” Rich said.

"When you see them go away and change it, it gives them a buzz and that is what it is all about. These are little things the children can remember and they can take that away with them. You never know what it could lead to.”

AFL Queensland regional manager Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay Paul Tresise said the camps provided a platform for fans no matter where they live.

"Australian Football has a strong connection with the local Gympie community, we look forward to bringing the Brisbane Lions to local footy fans,” he said.

Lions will visit schools on Monday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 12.