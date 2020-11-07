10 biggest property sales in Mary Valley history

Big money is moving into the Mary valley with six multimillion-dollar sales recorded in the past three years.

Big money is moving into the Mary valley with six multimillion-dollar sales recorded in the past three years.

THE past three years have been momentous for big investments in the Mary Valley, with $25 million exchanged.

The investments paint a picture of a resurgent valley, further endorsed by the fact that half the 10 highest sales have occurredin the last two years,

$11.4 million, Bollier Park Homestead

Bollier Park Homestead

A crown jewel of the Mary Valley, this 809ha property sets the bar high thanks to an eight-figure sales price in <May of this year.

The property is large enough for 1000 head of cattle, with a 16ha Mary River irrigation licence and frontage to Coonoon Gibber Creek.

$3.64 million, 511 Yabba Creek Rd

This 19.25ha property is home to Imbil’s Superior Wood Mill, sold in 1996 for what has remained one of the biggest price tags recorded in the Mary Valley.

The plant continues to provide timber to the region and processes 225,000 cubic metres every year.

This Mitchell Creek macadamia fetched one of the highest prices ever recorded in the Mary Valley.

$3.4 million, 292 Tuchekoi Creek Rd

This rural property has been in the hands of Templeton Acres No 3 for more than two decades, after the company bought it just after Christmas in 1998.

The sale included 17 individual lots totalling more than 1000ha of land.

$3.3 million, Bella Creek Rd

This cattle and grazing farm at the far end of Lake Borumba and encompassing more than 2500ha was bought by William Benhan in January 1998.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

$3.2 million, 1520 Old Bruce Highway, Kybong

The farm once owned by Gympie real estate and farming stalwarts Margaret and John Cochrane was sold to Beale and Kid Holdings in March this year.

The Mackay based company was originally a motorsports company before changing its name in February.

$3.01 million, 595 Mooloo Rd, Mooloo

595 Mooloo Rd, Mooloo. Credit: Corelogic

The picturesque 154ha rural farm knows as “Woolgar’s Nest” was taken over by Patrick and Suzanne Kennedy in September last year.

The sprawling property includes a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-car garage home.

$2.9 million, 2118 Kandanga Creek Rd, Upper Kandanga

Known as Craigleigh, this 509ha cattle property was taken off the market in May 2018 for a price tag of almost $3 million.

Craigleigh was home to the Bishop family for decades before selling in 2018.

Before being bought by the Holloway family it had been in the Bishop family for 60 years.

$2.85 million, 31 Noakes Rd, Traveston

This 77ha cattle property at Traveston was sold in 2008 for $2.85 million.

The sale included the block directly south of it and was taken over by APT AT CLS.

31 Noakes Rd, Traveston sold for $2.85 million in 2008. Credit: Corelogic

$2.75 million, 522 McIntosh Creek Rd, McIntosh Creek

A macadamia plantation producing more than 1000 tonnes of the popular nut each year, this 76ha property sold for $2.75 million in August 2019.

It was taken over by Brisbane-based Australia Macfield, established six months before the sale was finalised.

$2.73 million, 371 Goomong Rd, Kandanga

The Kandanga diary farm was taken over in May last year by Kelvin and Ronnie Cochrane.

The 141ha property’s $2.73 million sale price was well below the $7.5 million forked out by the State Government for it in 2007 during the height of the Traveston Dam buybacks, one of the highest prices ever recorded in the Valley’s history.

Special mention: Puma Service centre, Old Bruce Highway, Traveston

Kybong’s popular Old Bruce Highway service station changed hands this year, moving from Emberworth to Puma Energy (Australia) Asset Holdings as part of a nationwide asset purchase.

The price tag for the deal was $10.8 million; it is impossible to establish how much of that value was accounted for with 14 other titles included in the sale.