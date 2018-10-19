10 best things I've read this week
IT HAS been a challenging week for many people since the violent thrashing many farmers and home owners copped from last Thursday's super cell - even our beloved Gold Rush parade and celebrations had to be cancelled.
I personally found myself a terrified victim of the storms last Thursday, and have since had to endure multiple daily phone calls and inspections, 11 very loud, internal timber drying units positioned throughout my house for six days, 24 hours a day, a patched kitchen ceiling, a yard that looks like a CSI crime scene and a neighbourhood that looks like a nuclear winter.
There are more storms on their way this weekend, so let's hope they are a little less destructive.
Big news out of State Parliament this week with and Government voting 50-41 to decriminalise abortion in our state.
I personally and strongly support a woman's right to choose, but I also agree with Julia Lawrence's warning in our Letters to the Editor of the life-long trauma such a decision can cause for a woman.
To take that step should never ever be considered lightly. I disagree with Mrs Lawrence's description of abortion as an "easy way out”. I would think, in fact, it would be the desperate, final option when all others had been considered and ruled out.
