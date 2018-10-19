10 best things I've read this week

IT HAS been a challenging week for many people since the violent thrashing many farmers and home owners copped from last Thursday's super cell - even our beloved Gold Rush parade and celebrations had to be cancelled.

Flooding on Long Rd, Pie Creek after Thursday's storm. Aaron Godwin

A shed is destroyed in last Thursday's tornado storm. Jan Mulholland

I personally found myself a terrified victim of the storms last Thursday, and have since had to endure multiple daily phone calls and inspections, 11 very loud, internal timber drying units positioned throughout my house for six days, 24 hours a day, a patched kitchen ceiling, a yard that looks like a CSI crime scene and a neighbourhood that looks like a nuclear winter.

One of the cars severely damaged by a hail storm on Thursday October 12, 2018 at Madill's Mazda dealership on the Bruce Highway in Gympie. DONNA JONES

There are more storms on their way this weekend, so let's hope they are a little less destructive.

Kate Groves and John Groves on their avocado farm at Mary's Creek last week after the storm left their trees as little more than sticks. Troy Jegers

Big news out of State Parliament this week with and Government voting 50-41 to decriminalise abortion in our state.

I personally and strongly support a woman's right to choose, but I also agree with Julia Lawrence's warning in our Letters to the Editor of the life-long trauma such a decision can cause for a woman.

To take that step should never ever be considered lightly. I disagree with Mrs Lawrence's description of abortion as an "easy way out”. I would think, in fact, it would be the desperate, final option when all others had been considered and ruled out.

The abortion debate remains highly emotional. Nev Madsen

