10 best things I have read this week

THE trial of three Aboriginal protesters involved in a bloody fracas with Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith three years ago is finally being held in the District Court this week and what an intriguing trial it already is.
We are not sure how long it will take but these District Court sittings will continue all of this week and next. Our reporter Arthur Gorrie won't be missing a minute of it, and you are not going to want to miss a minute of it either.
Of course, the BIG NEWS of the week was the easy return of Llew O'Brien as Wide Bay MP, and the surprise return of the LNP to Federal Government, defying almost every single poll of the past 12 months.
This is of course great news for this region, as Llew has already proven himself to be a formidable force down in Canberra, and he is right on to the State Government stalling in signing off on the final detailed design of Section D and getting work started on the Gympie Bypass.
To celebrate our talented young people, we have continued to roll out this week our Start Students series, which has unearthed some truly remarkable teenagers who are growing up and doing great things in the Gympie region.
Congratulations to them, and to their parents. You do us all proud.
If you've been thinking Gympie looks like it has had a facelift over the past 6 months you would be just about right.
It was revealed this week just how much has been spent on roof replacements and other insurance claims in the region following that nasty storm that hit parts of the region last October - the one we love to call Hailnado - and it's huge.
Scott Kovacevic wrote the story which details the money spent and the unusual way things unfolded following hailnado, including the groups of people doorknocking Gympie residents and urging them to get their roofs replaced. Strange indeed.
Scott also wrote an interesting yarn about the spiralling costs of our RSPCA pound, and about the continuing story of the Kybong aerodrome woes.
Finding a solution to the situation out there will be a good day for this region.
There is a packed weekend of sport in Gympie this weekend, with the Devils and the Cats playing at home.
Don't miss our resident sport fanatic Bec Singh's previews and reviews of the games, with plenty of photos by photographer Troy Jegers.
The Gympie Kart Club is also hosting a huge day of action on Saturday, and we will be there.