10 best things I have read this week

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran walks into Gympie District Court House this morning, where he is a witness in the trial of 3 people charged over a bloody fracas that occurred at the Gympie Council offices in 2016. Troy Jegers

THE trial of three Aboriginal protesters involved in a bloody fracas with Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and CEO Bernard Smith three years ago is finally being held in the District Court this week and what an intriguing trial it already is.

Wit-boooka (Gary Tomlinson) and Djaa'mee Gular Djan du Kabi (Mervyn Tomlinson) outside Gympie District Court this week. Arthur Gorrie

Mayor Mick Curran. Photo Renee Albrecht/Gympie Times Renee Albrecht

We are not sure how long it will take but these District Court sittings will continue all of this week and next. Our reporter Arthur Gorrie won't be missing a minute of it, and you are not going to want to miss a minute of it either.

Arthur Gorrie File Photo

Of course, the BIG NEWS of the week was the easy return of Llew O'Brien as Wide Bay MP, and the surprise return of the LNP to Federal Government, defying almost every single poll of the past 12 months.

This is of course great news for this region, as Llew has already proven himself to be a formidable force down in Canberra, and he is right on to the State Government stalling in signing off on the final detailed design of Section D and getting work started on the Gympie Bypass.

Wayde Johnson, Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien, Karen McCarthy and Aaron Tippett who won the Supreme Junior Heiffer at the 2019 Gympie Show. Philippe Coquerand

To celebrate our talented young people, we have continued to roll out this week our Start Students series, which has unearthed some truly remarkable teenagers who are growing up and doing great things in the Gympie region.

St Patrick's College Star Student. Kaitlyn Collyer, now in Year 9 won the Middle School Sports Star of the Year award last year and got the academic achievement award, meaning her results place her in the top 3 for Year 8. Donna Jones

Congratulations to them, and to their parents. You do us all proud.

If you've been thinking Gympie looks like it has had a facelift over the past 6 months you would be just about right.

It was revealed this week just how much has been spent on roof replacements and other insurance claims in the region following that nasty storm that hit parts of the region last October - the one we love to call Hailnado - and it's huge.

Damage from around the region from Thursday October 11, 2018.

Scott Kovacevic wrote the story which details the money spent and the unusual way things unfolded following hailnado, including the groups of people doorknocking Gympie residents and urging them to get their roofs replaced. Strange indeed.

Scott Kovacevic. Renee Albrecht

Scott also wrote an interesting yarn about the spiralling costs of our RSPCA pound, and about the continuing story of the Kybong aerodrome woes.

Finding a solution to the situation out there will be a good day for this region.

There is a packed weekend of sport in Gympie this weekend, with the Devils and the Cats playing at home.

Darren Burns and Anthony Zipf Troy Jegers

Don't miss our resident sport fanatic Bec Singh's previews and reviews of the games, with plenty of photos by photographer Troy Jegers.

The Gympie Kart Club is also hosting a huge day of action on Saturday, and we will be there.