10 best Airbnbs in Gympie, Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay
If you’re sick of the daily grind and in desperate need of a weekend away, the Gympie region is brimming with awesome getaway spots.
Keeping it local not only helps create jobs and wealth in our region, but saves you the time and hassle of travel and traffic.
CLICK HERE: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription
Whether you’re looking for a spacious home for the whole family to let their hair down in, or a romantic couples getaway, Airbnb has loads of local options.
With a wide selection of price ranges and special features, we’ve put together a list of the most impeccable local Airbnbs ready to be booked and enjoyed.
1. Laurelea – Beautiful home in central location
This peaceful and luxurious 2 bedroom home will set you back $209 a night. With its large bedrooms that feature a spare bed and trundle, this Airbnb can accommodate up to six people.
It’s right in the heart of Gympie, with easy access to local shops and parks. In the words of the owners, “The home has been styled with careful attention to detail and lots of homely comforts including Netflix.”
2. Home on Elizabeth
This two bedroom Gympie apartment is situated in a quiet street in town and can be booked for $103.57 per night. It can house up to four guests and is a relaxing space with a modern twist.
It is fully air-conditioned with comfortable queen beds, cotton linen bedding and a large bath.
3. Cute 1950s Home Comfortably Furnished
Inspired by the 1950s, this option has a super cute vintage kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
It can be booked for $125 per night for up to five guests and is located just over 1km from Mary Street.
4. Couples Getaway Apartment & Breakfast
You can stay for just $115 per night in this newly renovated studio apartment in the beautiful Tin Can Bay.
Complete with full kitchen, free Wi-Fi, Netflix and complimentary breakfast, what’s not to love?
5. Valley Cabins by the creek – The Bunya Cabin
This Imbil farmstay will cost just $184.29 a night and is perfect for a couple looking to have a peaceful, hinterland getaway.
It is nestled alongside the Yabba Creek and looks out to stunning views of Mt Kandanga and Mt Tuchekoi.
6. Unit 213 Plantation Resort
With magical ocean views and easy access to a patrolled beach, this apartment would be the perfect choice for a beach-loving couple.
For $250 a night, it has a balcony and rooftop deck, looking down to Double Island.
7. 3 Bedroom A/C Duplex Unit 1 (Pet friendly)
With three bedrooms and beds for up to six guests, this Rainbow Beach duplex is family friendly and even accommodates your furry friends.
It’s situated just a 10 minute walk from the Main Street, the sports club and the beach.
8. Scribbly Gums – Rainbow Beach (Pet friendly)
Another family friendly Rainbow Beach top pick is this three bedroom home situated on the prestigious Cooloola Drive.
For $247 a night, this beach house that can accommodate up to six people offers an indoor, outdoor lifestyle with a deck area and large kitchen surrounded by trees.
9. Secluded romantic studio surrounded by nature
This secluded escape for $157.14 per night is a couple’s dream spot for some relaxation and reconnection.
The contemporary studio is secluded on the property of 30 acres, with stunning views of the valley and local wildlife.
10. D & A Airbnb with a jungle retreat in Cooran – $97.14 per night
At the affordable price of $97.14 a night, this hinterland retreat is sure to delight.
Enjoy the mountainous scenery and surrounding local towns during your stay with this secluded but convenient Airbnb.