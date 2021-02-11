10 best Airbnbs in Gympie, Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay

Enjoy a staycation in your own region this weekend by booking one of these stunning homes.

Enjoy a staycation in your own region this weekend by booking one of these stunning homes.

If you’re sick of the daily grind and in desperate need of a weekend away, the Gympie region is brimming with awesome getaway spots.

Keeping it local not only helps create jobs and wealth in our region, but saves you the time and hassle of travel and traffic.

CLICK HERE: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Whether you’re looking for a spacious home for the whole family to let their hair down in, or a romantic couples getaway, Airbnb has loads of local options.

With a wide selection of price ranges and special features, we’ve put together a list of the most impeccable local Airbnbs ready to be booked and enjoyed.

1. Laurelea – Beautiful home in central location

This peaceful and luxurious 2 bedroom home will set you back $209 a night. With its large bedrooms that feature a spare bed and trundle, this Airbnb can accommodate up to six people.

It’s right in the heart of Gympie, with easy access to local shops and parks. In the words of the owners, “The home has been styled with careful attention to detail and lots of homely comforts including Netflix.”

BOOK HERE NOW

VINTAGE WARMTH: Laurelea is a freshly renovated space that feels welcoming and cosy with its soft light and subtle textures. Picture: Airbnb

2. Home on Elizabeth

This two bedroom Gympie apartment is situated in a quiet street in town and can be booked for $103.57 per night. It can house up to four guests and is a relaxing space with a modern twist.

It is fully air-conditioned with comfortable queen beds, cotton linen bedding and a large bath.

BOOK HERE NOW

PEACEFUL & CONVENIENT: This Airbnb is also complete with a new kitchen, smart TV and outdoor courtyard. Picture: Airbnb

3. Cute 1950s Home Comfortably Furnished

Inspired by the 1950s, this option has a super cute vintage kitchen, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

It can be booked for $125 per night for up to five guests and is located just over 1km from Mary Street.

BOOK HERE NOW

1950s CHARM: Everything needed to cook up a storm is available in this home as well as a TV and reading room for entertainment. Picture: Airbnb

4. Couples Getaway Apartment & Breakfast

You can stay for just $115 per night in this newly renovated studio apartment in the beautiful Tin Can Bay.

Complete with full kitchen, free Wi-Fi, Netflix and complimentary breakfast, what’s not to love?

BOOK HERE NOW

LOVER’S RETREAT: Relaxation massages are also available and don’t forget the bikes that you can use to ride to the nearby beach and shops. Picture: Airbnb

5. Valley Cabins by the creek – The Bunya Cabin

This Imbil farmstay will cost just $184.29 a night and is perfect for a couple looking to have a peaceful, hinterland getaway.

It is nestled alongside the Yabba Creek and looks out to stunning views of Mt Kandanga and Mt Tuchekoi.

BOOK HERE NOW

NATURE’S DOORSTEP: Unplug and unwind at this cabin that has no Wi-Fi so you can get back to nature and explore some of the nearby bushwalking tracks and swimming spots. Picture: Airbnb

6. Unit 213 Plantation Resort

With magical ocean views and easy access to a patrolled beach, this apartment would be the perfect choice for a beach-loving couple.

For $250 a night, it has a balcony and rooftop deck, looking down to Double Island.

BOOK HERE NOW

COASTAL LIFE: The resort features an outdoor pool and spa, but the apartment has its own indoor spa as well. Picture: Airbnb

7. 3 Bedroom A/C Duplex Unit 1 (Pet friendly)

With three bedrooms and beds for up to six guests, this Rainbow Beach duplex is family friendly and even accommodates your furry friends.

It’s situated just a 10 minute walk from the Main Street, the sports club and the beach.

BOOK HERE NOW

FAMILY FUN: Being across the road from local grocery stores and takeaway, food is all sorted. Picture: Airbnb

8. Scribbly Gums – Rainbow Beach (Pet friendly)

Another family friendly Rainbow Beach top pick is this three bedroom home situated on the prestigious Cooloola Drive.

For $247 a night, this beach house that can accommodate up to six people offers an indoor, outdoor lifestyle with a deck area and large kitchen surrounded by trees.

BOOK HERE NOW

PARADISE: The oceanfront views, coupled with a pool area, make this Airbnb one to remember. Picture: Airbnb





9. Secluded romantic studio surrounded by nature

This secluded escape for $157.14 per night is a couple’s dream spot for some relaxation and reconnection.

The contemporary studio is secluded on the property of 30 acres, with stunning views of the valley and local wildlife.

BOOK HERE NOW

TRANQUIL COTTAGE: This property features a freestanding bath to take in the views alongside a double rain shower head. Picture: Airbnb

10. D & A Airbnb with a jungle retreat in Cooran – $97.14 per night

At the affordable price of $97.14 a night, this hinterland retreat is sure to delight.

Enjoy the mountainous scenery and surrounding local towns during your stay with this secluded but convenient Airbnb.

BOOK HERE NOW