10 awesome Australia Day events happening in Gympie

Mountain biking at Garapine is just one of the fun things to do this Australia Day in Gympie.

Mountain biking at Garapine is just one of the fun things to do this Australia Day in Gympie.

1. Australia Day Weekend Double Ride Day

When: Saturday and Sunday

Where: Garapine, Kybong.

STAY Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights for a big weekend of mountain biking adventure. Get some mates or the family together and fit in lots of riding or hang out at the river for an awesome, relaxing weekend away. Email: info@garapine.com.au. All riders must have MTBA membership and bring their details for sign in. 2. Australia Day Firefighters Fundraiser Spit

When: Sunday from 1pm

Where: Curra Country Club, Curra

THESE Australia Day celebrations will help raise funds for our firefighters with all proceeds from the spit being donated plus raffles and a tinny and motor auction. Music will start at 4.30pm with live entertainment from Sticky Rock. Plus there will be a jumping castle for the kids and some great food.

3. Australia Day Celebration

When: Sunday at 4pm.

Where: Standown Caravan Park, Tin Can Bay

THIS free Australia Day celebration will feature traditional Australian games, music and dancing. There will also be an Aussie meal.

4. Australia Day Paella in the Paddock

When: Sunday from 11am.

Where: Cooloola Berries, Wolvi

Cost: $15 per serve

IT WILL be a fun long weekend with live music, red claw races and a full cafe menu plus there will be three paellas to choose from.

5. Australia Day Awards Ceremony

When: Sunday from 9am

Where: Gympie Civic Centre

THE Gympie Regional Council hosts this celebration to recognise the contribution of achievers in the community and the celebrations will also include the Citizenship Ceremony to welcome Gympie’s newest Aussies.

This will be followed by morning tea and music from a local artist. This is a free event but registration is essential. To book a place, visit www.eventfinda .com.au/20…/australia-day-awards-gympie/gympie.

6. Global Nation at Jockey Club

When: Sunday from noon

Where: Jockey Club Hotel

BE READY to celebrate Australia Day with the fun upbeat Global Nation band followed by South American muso Esteban Live and Iain Harris.

7. The Aussie Express

When: Monday, 10am

Where: Mary Valley Rattler

JOIN the crew on the Mary Valley Rattler for a very Aussie Express experience as you steam through the stunning Mary Valley.

There will be lots of family fun and games and a competition for the best dressed. The train departs Gympie station at 10am and adults can ride at kids prices. Bookings required.

8. Prawn On The Lawn

When: Sunday from noon

Where: Dusty Hill Vineyard, Moffatdale

DUSTY Hill Vineyard presents - Prawn on the Lawn Australia Day 2020. Each year Dusty Hill closes for picking and vintage during February, and Australia Day will be their last day of trade until February 29.

On offer will be Stradbroke Island king prawns served with a range of sauces and Goomeri Bakery breads. There will be an all you can eat buffet from 5-8pm and live music from 4pm to midnight.

There is also free camping onsite for the Sunday night. Venue is fully licensed so no BYO and pets are not permitted.

9. Aussie Day at Rainbow

When: Sunday from noon

Where: Rainbow Beach Sports Club

COME on down to the Rainbow Beach Sports Club for Australia Day. There will be live entertainment, raffles, games and prizes with a big Aussie barbecue from 12noon. The Hooligans will kick off the music, performing out on the deck from 12noon-4pm

Destiny’s Plan band will be rockin’ the dance floor in the main bar from 4-8pm followed by comedian Austen Tayshus.

As part of his live Australiana tour, Austen Tayshus will be entertaining in his own uniquely Australian way.

10. Head to the pool

When: Sunday (times vary)

Where: Gympie ARC, Kandanga, Kilkivan and Tin Can Bay.

THE Gympie Regional Council is throwing open the gates to the above four pools on Sunday with free entry,

Opening times vary so check with your local pool for times.