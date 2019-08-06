10 arrested as protest moves through CBD

CLIMATE change activists have been forcibly removed from a Brisbane street as the threatened Rebellion Day protests in the CBD.

Three have been as many as 10 arrested and traffic has been stalled as protesters marched to 1 William St.

The group initially gathered at Parliament House before moving down George Street with police in patrol cars, motorbike and horseback as escorts.

Police arrest protester in Brisbane's CBD. Picture: Liam Kidston

They have blocked Alice, Margaret and William Streets as they move through the CBD, with dozens of angry motorists forced to look on.

Margaret St is now almost clear and the protest is continuing on William St.

The blockages appear to have have an impact on traffic on the southeast freeway, with traffic slow back to Mount Gravatt to the south, and back on to Coronation Drive in the other direction.

Serial protester Eric Herbert is involved in today's protest, saying he was demanding more government action on climate change.

Asked how blocking streets was going to get their message across, he said: "We need to actually disrupt society for them to come and see how much of a problem this really is.

"The government and media have failed to forecast the truth and we're unprepared for the catastrophic impacts to come," he said.

Extinction Rebellion protesters near Parliament House. Picture: Liam Kidston

One motorist said the protest wqas causing him to miss a job interview.

But he sympathised with the group, saying he respected the point they were trying to make.

"This is an using that needs addressing," the man said.

Public Safety Response Team police are now forcibly removing protestors from the road.

The protesters said they were willing to "fight" to prevent climate change.

"This is our darkest hour," one of the organisers said. "We are facing the sixth mass extinction of our planet," another said.

A protester recognises the plight of the Great Barrier Reef. Picture: Liam Kidston

Another protester, Ashley, said climate activists were not all "hippies".

Ashley said she's a corporate lawyer and she took time out from work this morning because "it's the right thing to do."

"Climate change is such a massive issue but no one seems to care," she said.

At 1 William Street, protesters have prepared for a day of activity, arriving with drums, chairs, rugs, megaphones and a boat.

Police are standing by at 1 William Street as Extinction Rebellion protestors begin to gather. The activists have brought drums, chairs, rugs, megaphones and a boat. @7NewsBrisbane — Mackenzie Ravn (@mackenzieravn) August 5, 2019

A portaloo has even been dropped off.

Protest action has been flagged from 7am to 9pm today, with police warning commuters to expect delays.