10 animals waiting for you at the Gympie RSPCA

Here are 10 furry friends currently looking for a good home at your local RSPCA shelter.

Dogs

Chant (Pictured Above) - Bull Terrier, 2-years-old

Chant is looking for his forever home and needs a safe place to play. He may need some obedience training, and personally - isn't a big fan of those that go 'meow'.

Donny Contributed

Donny - Bull Arab Mix, 11-months-old

A young, active, handsome and nice natured dog. Seeking an experienced, mature family who will recognise his potential and continue his training. Interested in other dogs, but still needs a little more face-to-face time to get truly comfortable.

Bronx Contributed

Bronx - Bull Terrier/Bull Arab Mix, 9-months-old

This active boy loves to get out in the sunshine and play with other dogs, so an active family would suit him just fine. With a little training and some guidance, he'll make a perfect addition to the right home.

Becky Contributed

Becky - Rhodesian Ridgeback Mix, 8 years and 2-months old

An older girl searching for a patient owner with a relaxed lifestyle. She's microchipped, desexed and with all vaccinations currently up to date.

Rusty Contributed

Rusty - German Shepherd/Labrador Retriever Mix, 7-months-old

A bit cautious with other dogs, so Rusty may want to meet any you may have at first. He's also not a fan of the smaller humans, but apart from that he would love to find a home to show him how great life can be.

Cats

Sharnee Contributed

Sharnee - Abyssinian/Domestic Short Hair Mix, 11 years and 2-months-old

A distinguished older lady, Sharnee is looking for a nice quiet home to spend her senior years. She will be a great companion to whoever is lucky enough to adopt her.

Kelly Contributed

Kelly - Domestic Short Hair Mix, 1 year and 2-months old

Kelly is a young girl just waiting for someone to come and call her their own. Not too keen on those small humans though but she does love lots of scratches and lap time.

Fisher Contributed

Fisher - Domestic Short Hair Mix, 5-months-old

A sweet natured young boy, Fisher came to the shelter quite unsure and scare but is gaining confidence by the day. He's looking for a home able to take him under the wing and continue to show him that the world is not a scary, but exciting new place for him.

Mannie Contributed

Mannie - Bengal/Domestic Short Hair Mix, 1 year and 1-month-old

A handsome boy looking for his new home. Excited to find that special new place where he'll receive lots of love and cuddles. Adoption includes desexing, microchip and health checks.

Twiggy Contributed

Twiggy - Domestic Short Hair Mix, 1-year-old

Twiggy's a big fan of love, cuddles and play-time. Could she be what you're looking for? Come and visit her at the Gympie RSPCA shetler to find out.