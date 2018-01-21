10 animals at Gympie RSPCA who need a new home

DOGS

Gypsy -(Main Photo): American Staffordshire Bull Terrier Mix

2 years, and 11 months old

Gypsy is a super sweet and affectionate lady looking for her new home.

She loves company and, naturally, will make a great companion. A big fan of the great outdoors, Gypsy loves the beach and a good cuddle.

You can certainly trust her to guard your home - but maybe not your dinner.

Thor - Labrador Retriever / Bullmastiff Mix

1 year and 11 months old

Thor Contributed

A lovely boy with a love for playtime, especially with other dogs. Thor came into care with his friend Marley and would love to go to a new home with him as well.

An athletic young boy, he's been known to jump high so a good fence is a must for his new family.

Miley - American Staffordshire Bull Terrier Mix

7 years and 6 months old.

Miley Contributed

Miley is an older girl looking for her new forever home.

She would need to meet any other animals or smaller humans in that new home first however.

So if you're thinking of adopting her - make sure she meets the whole family first.

King - American Staffordshire Bull Terrier Mix

3 years old.

King Contributed

The king of the shelter, at least in his eyes. King is a big beautiful dog looking for a new place to live.

Because of his size, he'll need plenty of time to meet other dogs plus little humans in his new home.

CATS

Tinker - Domestic short hair mix

1 year and 3 months old

Tinker Contributed

Tinker is a gorgeous, but shy girl and will take some time to get to know you and get used to you.

But once she does she'll be a sweet and cuddly friend who loves to curl up on your lap.

Myrtle - Domestic medium hair mix

1 year and 1 month old

Myrtle Contributed

A recent arrival at the Gympie RSPCA shelter, Myrtle has only been here for a short while.

Since then her new friends have looked after her and made her safe, but she's now looking for a new place to call home.

Antony - Domestic medium hair mix

5 years old.

Antony Contributed

This big ol' ball of fluff is looking for his new forever home too.

Warm and fuzzy, he'd be the perfect companion to keep you warm this winter. Come and say hello at the Gympie RSPCA shelter.

Crystal - Domestic short hair mix

1 year and 6 months old.

Crystal Contributed

With stunning eyes, Crystal is a one-of-a-kind type of cat. Affectionate at times and then quite shy, she'll need to meet you first before deciding if she wants to come home with you.

Donovan - Domestic medium hair mix

1 year old

Donovan Contributed

A handsome young man, Donovan has hair to spare so he'll be a great companion in the colder months as you curl up on the couch.

He's waiting for you at the Gympie RSPCA right now.

Possum - Domestic short hair mix

7 months old

Possum Contributed

She knows she's a cat, but the girls at the shelter have all called her possum.

With a recent trip to the vet, this young lady is ready to say goodbye to the good folks at Gympie RSPCA and come and meet her new family.