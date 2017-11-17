WHATTA BUST: 95 charges for 35 people over $1m drug haul

It is estimated the bush marijuana detected is worth over $1 million and the hydroponic marijuana over $20,000 in the South Burnett.

MORE than $1 million worth of marijuana was seized following drug raids in the South Burnett and Wide Bay this week.

Police from the Drug and Serious Crime Groups, Major and Organised Rural Crime Squad arrested 35 people and laid 94 charges including producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and weapons act offences.

The raids occurred on properties in Kingaroy, the wider South Burnett, Gympie, Charleville, Roma and Forest Hill.

During the searches three large hydroponic marijuana plots and several bush marijuana plots were located as well as six unlicensed firearms.

It is estimated the bush marijuana detected is worth more than $1 million and the hydroponic marijuana more than $20,000.

Three offenders were from Kingaroy and police charged them with 13 drug and weapons offences.

Two rifles and three hyrdoponic plots were seized.

The three offenders will face the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on December 11.

The majority of the drugs were seized from the Mary Valley area.

Detective Sergeant Mark Ferling from the Organised Rural Crime Squad said the raids followed information received from the public.

"We rely on the public, that's were the majority of the information comes from," Det Sgt Mark Ferling said.

If you spot anything suspicious call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.