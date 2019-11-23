1 in 8000: Lucky local wins new car at Gympie race day

RSLA Diggers Cup 2019 – A crowd of up to 1500 revellers enjoyed the final race meeting of the year.

IT NEEDED a re-draw, but the coveted car giveaway on Gympie’s last race day of 2019 saw one lucky winner walk out of the Turf Club gates with a brand new ride.

RSLA Diggers Cup 2019 – Steve Taranow celebrates winning the Car Draw.

Local man Steve Taranow was the name drawn from about 8000 nominations for the choice of a brand new Toyota Yaris, Mazda 2 or Suzuki Swift, as part of the RSLA Digger’s Cup Day on Saturday.

A shocked but elated Mr Taranow took almost no time to decide on the Mazda 2, sharing his win with sponsor John Madill and Turf Club president Shane Gill.

RSLA Diggers Cup Day 2019 – Steve Taranow wins a brand-new car.

An unlucky man by the name of Alan Bannister was the first name drawn, but he failed to claim his win within five minutes of being pulled from the barrel.

The countdown began as a delirious crowd converged on the Turf Club lawn, baying for their name to be announced, but it was Mr Taranow with luck on his side.

RSLA Diggers Cup Day 2019 – Shane Gill, John Madill, Aylene and Steve Taranow after Steve won the car draw.

Making his way to the stage from miles back, the Gympie resident said he was getting a beer upon hearing he’d won.

“I’ll have ten now,” he said. “I feel great now, absolutely great.”

Mr Madill thanked the crowd for their participation on behalf of the Madill Motor Group.

“Congratulations everybody on a wonderful day,” he said.

“We’re very proud to be associated with the Gympie Turf Club, and I’d like to congratulate the committee.”