$1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

AT the start of the new year, with the expense of sending the kids back to school, we know money can be a little tight in many households.

That's one of the reasons we're launching our best introductory digital subscription offer - just $1 for 28 days. CLICK HERE

Not only does that give you access to the best local stories - all of our premium content - but also the best stories from The Courier-Mail, and major sites like the Daily Telegraph and Melbourne's Herald-Sun.

READ: 7 people wanted for questioning in the Gympie region

For a limited time, new customers can sign up for just $1 with absolutely no lock-in contract.

Who should run for Gympie Regional Council, who should walk away

Over the next 28 days, we're keen to show you why it pays to be in the know.

You'll be the first to hear about business openings and closures; what's going in our local courts and council, new development projects, job opportunities, as well as the best guide to local events and community happenings.

OPINION: There are more 'grumpy dogs' in Gympie than Mr Plant thinks

Australia Day awards 2019 - (From left) Gympie Mayor Mick Curran, Matt Browne and deputy Mayor and councillor Bob Leitch.

You'll also get access to email and app alerts on big breaking police and crime stories.

ENJOY OUR DIGITAL EDITION AND APP

Your subscription also gives you access to the full digital edition of the paper - so you can read it just as you would the printed version.

Cooloola Cove man's puncture marks weep after snake bite he never felt

ONCE BITTEN: Dennis Carroll was lucky when a brown snake struck him on the arm last week. He says his "'flu-like" symptoms are probably more the result of infected fang marks than any serious dose of venom. "Otherwise I'd be dead," he said. Arthur Gorrie

That means you can sit back with your favourite tablet and flip through the paper at your leisure.

You also get access to our app where you can follow topics of interest to ensure that when new articles are published you are notified about them. Just go to the Apple app store or Google Play for Android devices and search for The Gympie Times.

READ MORE: Gympie netball and hockey the big winners at Gympie Australia Day awards

Australia Day 2019 Awards - Gympie Netball and Districts Club president Colleen Miller. Bec Singh

A morning and afternoon newsletter will ensure you're up to date with the best of our local stories.

SUBSCRIBER REWARDS

As a digital subscriber, you will also enjoy access to the +Rewards program via The Courier-Mail.

There you can enjoy free magazine, movie and book offers as well as special deals. Updated monthly, check out what's available exclusively to members at www.plusrewards.com.au/couriermail - you must be an eligible subscriber to redeem and access these offers.

WATCH THE VIDEO: 45-minute journey through the creepy blackness and slime of Gympie's underbelly

SPORT FANS

As a subscriber, you will also get access to the Australia's most popular fantasy footy, SuperCoach, including extra information, stats, and player projections.

Tracey Devereaux and husband Bruce.

NATIONAL COVERAGE

Your full digital subscription gives you full access to the best news and sports columnists in the country, as well as great advice on making the most of your money and getting healthier and happier in 2019.

It's without doubt the best $1 you'll spend all year.

TRY US FOR $1 HERE